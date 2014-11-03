MOJAVE, Calif. Nov 2 The head of the federal
agency examining last week's fatal crash of a Virgin Galactic
passenger spaceship during a test flight in California's Mojave
Desert said on Sunday the vehicle appears to have broken apart
in flight.
"The debris field indicates an in-flight breakup,"
Christopher Hart, acting chairman of the National Transportation
Safety Board, told Reuters during a interview.
"We'll know that for certainty when we look at all the
sources we have," he said.
The NTSB is leading the investigation into Friday's crash of
SpaceShipTwo, which was undergoing its first powered test flight
since January when it crashed, spreading debris over a 5-mile (8
km) swath of the Mojave Desert north of Los Angeles.
One pilot was killed and another was badly injured.
(Editing By Cynthia Osterman)