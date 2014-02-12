(Updates with quotes from hearing, adds details, changes
dateline)
By Irene Klotz
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. Feb 11 Florida's plan to
build a commercial space launch complex in a federal wildlife
refuge surrounding the Kennedy Space Center drew sharp words
from environmentalists and strong support from business boosters
during the project's first public hearing on Tuesday.
Advocates say the proposed spaceport is needed to retain and
expand Florida's aerospace industry, which lost about 8,000 NASA
and civilian jobs after the shutdown of the space shuttle
program in 2011.
Opponents of the plan to carve out about 200 acres (81
hectares) from the 140,000-acre (57,000-hectare) Merritt Island
National Wildlife Refuge cite concerns over protecting the
refuge's water, seashore, plants and wildlife, which include 18
federally listed endangered species.
"It's a very pristine, natural area. It's clear water very
unique. You don't have that anywhere else in Florida," said Ted
Forsgren with Coastal Conservation Association of Florida, which
strongly opposes the project.
Advocates point to blueprints for new commercial spaceports
in Texas, Georgia, Arizona and other states that will operate
under the more business-minded Federal Aviation Administration,
rather than as a guest of NASA or the U.S. military, which run
Kennedy Space Center and the adjacent Cape Canaveral Air Force
Station primarily in support of their own missions.
"When NASA is again aggressively launching to the moon or
Mars or asteroids or wherever we end up going, I don't see them
standing down to allow commercial activity to proceed
unimpeded," said Dale Ketcham, a strategist with the Space
Florida economic development agency that is spearheading the
proposed Shiloh Launch Complex.
The site on the Merritt Island refuge that the state wants
to carve out for a commercial space launch complex would house
one or two launch pads, processing hangars and support
facilities, which would be built with private funds.
Prospective tenants include Blue Origin, a startup rocket
company owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and Space
Exploration Technologies, which is owned and operated by
technology entrepreneur Elon Musk and which already flies its
Falcon 9 rockets from leased Air Force launch pads in Florida
and California.
The first public hearing on the project was hosted by the
FAA on Tuesday in New Smyrna Beach. A second hearing is planned
for Wednesday in Titusville. The environmental assessment and
related studies are expected to take about 18 months.
WORRIES ABOUT LOSS OF PUBLIC ACCESS
Opponents cite environment threats, saying the project could
upset habitats of the threatened Florida scrub jay, among other
wildlife, and expose the Indian River lagoon system to potential
contamination in case of a launch accident.
Critics also worry about the public's loss of access to the
wildlife refuge and the undeveloped beaches of Canaveral
National Seashore during rocket launches and ground tests.
Charles Lee with Audubon Florida environmental advocacy
group says rocket launches from Shiloh, a former citrus
community located north of Kennedy Space Center, would force the
state to shut down public access to the refuge for safety
reasons far more often than Space Florida says.
"At best they don't know. If they do know, they're not being
candid with the public," Lee said.
The refuge drew nearly 1.2 million visitors and generated
more than $60 million in economic benefits in 2012, a recently
released study by the U.S. Department of the Interior shows.
An ongoing assessment by the FAA will guide decisions about
where to locate roads and how to best minimize the impact of the
spaceport on boating, fishing and other recreation.
"Some areas may be off-limits for six to 15 hours per
launch," Space Florida wrote in a statement posted on its
website.
"We anticipate people will still be able to fish much of the
lagoon and watch from the beach during a launch, but the
(environmental impact statement) will make that determination,"
Space Florida said.
