* Space agency shuts down access to online database
* NASA bans access to facilities for new Chinese nationals
* Remote computer access also suspended
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 20 NASA has shut
down access to an online database and banned new requests from
Chinese and some other foreign nationals seeking access to its
facilities amid mounting concerns about espionage and export
control violations, the U.S. space agency's administrator said
on Wednesday.
The security measures include a complete ban on remote
computer access by Chinese and some other non-U.S. contractors
already working at NASA centers, agency chief Charles Bolden
said at a congressional oversight hearing in Washington.
The tightening of security follows the arrest on Saturday of
Chinese national Bo Jiang, a former NASA contractor. He was
attempting to return to China with "a large amount of
information technology that he may not have been entitled to
possess," said Representative Frank Wolf, a Republican whose
Virginia district includes the NASA Langley Research Center,
where Jiang worked.
The FBI arrested Jiang at Dulles International Airport
outside Washington, where he had boarded a flight to Beijing,
court papers provided by Wolf's office show.
Jiang was arraigned on Monday in U.S. district court in
Norfolk, Virginia. A detention hearing is scheduled for
Thursday.
He is charged with lying to federal law enforcement agents
about computer hardware he planned to take with him to China,
the court documents show.
Wolf, who chairs the House Appropriations subcommittee on
commerce, justice and science, identified Jiang last week during
another hearing on possible security lapses at NASA field
centers.
"We know that China is an active, aggressive espionage
threat," Wolf, a longtime China critic, said during Wednesday's
hearing.
"A recent White House report said that the technologies NASA
works on - aerospace and aeronautics - are those that the
Chinese have most heavily targeted," Wolf added.
NASA is cooperating with federal investigators, in addition
to conducting two internal reviews, Bolden said.
The reviews are expected to be completed within a week,
likely to be followed by an external investigation, Bolden
added.
In the interim, NASA closed its Technical Reports database
"while we review whether there is a risk of export control
documents being made available on this website," Bolden said.
Other security upgrades include a moratorium on granting any
new access to NASA facilities for individuals from China,
Myanmar, Eritrea, Iran, North Korea, Saudi Arabia, Sudan and
Uzbekistan.
In addition, 281 foreign nationals, including 192 from
China, who currently have access to NASA facilities have had
their remote computer access shut down, Bolden said.
"This is about national security, not about NASA security,
and I take that personally. I'm responsible and I will hold
myself accountable once those reviews are completed," Bolden
said.
