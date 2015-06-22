(Repeats with correct story tag SPACE-EUROPE/ENVIRONMENT)
By Maria Sheahan
FRANKFURT, June 22 Europe will on Monday will
launch a satellite that will give its multibillion-euro
Copernicus Earth observation project "color vision," delivering
valuable images that could help forecast crop harvests and
respond to humanitarian crises.
The Sentinel-2a satellite, the second of a planned
seven-member network, is to be launched aboard a Vega rocket
from Europe's spaceport in French Guiana at 9:52 p.m. EDT (0152
GMT) Tuesday.
From its orbital perch 488 miles (786 km) above Earth, the
spacecraft will collect environmental data intended to help
policymakers craft legislation and react to emergencies, such as
natural disasters.
The Copernicus project, for which the European Union and the
European Space Agency (ESA) have committed funding of around 8.4
billion euros ($9.46 billion) until 2020, is described by ESA as
the most ambitious Earth observation program to date.
ESA launched the first satellites, Sentinel-1a, in April
2014, carrying radar equipment that can monitor sea ice, oil
spills and land use even when skies are cloudy.
Sentinel-2a, which will operate in tandem with another
satellite to be launched in late 2016, carries high-tech imaging
equipment that can capture a wider range of colors than other
Earth observation spacecraft, such as France's Spot 5 or the
U.S. Landsat satellites.
"We have not just all the colors that are visible, but also
infrared, which is very good for monitoring vegetation," Volker
Liebig, director of ESA's Earth Observation program, told
Reuters.
Sentinel-2a will also cover an 180-mile (290-km) swath of
Earth and revisit the same point on Earth every 10 days,
providing more up-to-date images than have been available, at a
higher resolution of 10 meters.
The images will be used for a wide variety of programs,
including locating sites for refugee camps in humanitarian
crises, monitoring the destruction or growth of forests and
estimating fertilizer and water needs for efficient crop
production.
Liebig said ESA was working actively with international
programs that seek to forecast harvests so the United Nations
World Food Program can anticipate need and avoid shortages,
which can cause spikes in food prices.
"When you have the information two months in advance, you
can organize transports. If it's only two weeks, it's very
difficult," he said.
Sentinel-2 is designed and built by a consortium of about 60
companies led by Airbus Defence and Space.
($1 = 0.8879 euros)
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)