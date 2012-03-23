Bahrain to act against supporters of Qatar-linked groups
RIYADH Bahrain's minister of justice threatened legal action against any political organisation found communicating or expressing support for the people named in a new Qatar-linked blacklist.
KOUROU, French Guiana A European Ariane rocket blasted off from French Guiana on Friday carrying supplies to the International Space Station (ISS), space officials said.
Built by an industrial consortium led by EADS ASTRIUM, a division of European industrial giant EADS, the unmanned vessel is designed to deliver fuel, food, clothing and oxygen to the ISS crew as well as spare parts.
The cargo vessel is scheduled to dock with the ISS on March 28 and remain attached until August.
(Reporting by Franck Leconte in Kourou, French Guiana; Additional reporting by Alexander Miles)
MARAWI CITY, Philippines U.S. special forces have joined the battle to crush Islamist militants holed up in a southern Philippines town, officials said on Saturday, as government forces struggled to make headway and 13 marines were killed in intense urban fighting.