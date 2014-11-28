By Maria Sheahan
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Nov 28 A European satellite beamed
images to earth using new laser-based communications technology
on Friday, opening the way for uninterrupted and near
instantaneous viewing of natural disasters being sent to
governments and relief agencies.
The images were a test of a 450 million euro ($562 million)
space data highway being constructed. Called European Data Relay
Satellite (EDRS), it will allow faster and more secure
transmission of large amounts of data, such as pictures and
radar images, to and from earth.
It is seen as particularly useful for monitoring flood and
earthquake damage in real time.
"Currently, a satellite downloads the data that it acquires
whenever it is within view of one of four ground stations on
earth," Josef Aschbacher, head of the European Space Agency's
(ESA) Earth Observation Programme Planning & Coordination
Service, told Reuters ahead of Friday's transmission.
"That means there can be periods of 45 to 90 minutes from
the visibility of one station to another," he said.
Once completed, EDRS will do away with such blind spots by
using two satellites - to be launched in 2015 and 2016 and
equipped with laser technology - to send data to and from Earth
or between satellites at a rate of 1.8 Gigabits per second.
That is about equivalent to sending all the data that could
be printed in a one-metre long shelf of books in one second,
according to generally accepted industry measures.
EDRS will also offer encryption for more secure
transmissions, and will make Europe less dependent on ground
stations abroad to access satellite data.
In Friday's transmission, a satellite launched as part of
Europe's Copernicus project in April, Sentinel-1a, sent images
across a distance of 36,000 kms (22,369 miles) to Inmarsat's
communications satellite Alphasat, which relayed the
signal to earth.
The demonstration of the new technology is key to getting
the European Commission's go-ahead for the space agency to sign
an agreement making Airbus unit Astrium the operator of
EDRS ahead of a Dec. 22 deadline.
EDRS will later relay data on sea ice, oil spills or floods
from the multi-billion euro Copernicus earth observation
project, but its services will also be available to other paying
customers.
($1 = 0.8007 euro)
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)