* IXV wingless spaceplane launched at 1340 GMT
* Splashes down in Pacific Ocean after about 100 minutes
* ESA uses unmanned IXV to test re-entry technologies
* Could pave way for Europe's first reusable spaceplane
By Maria Sheahan
FRANKFURT, Feb 11 An experimental spaceplane
successfully returned to Earth on Wednesday after a 100-minute
test flight that the European Space Agency (ESA) hopes will pave
the way for the continent's first reusable space transportation
systems.
Reusable spaceplanes that can carry out controlled landings
on runways rather than splashing down in the ocean could help
bring down costs. They could also enable scientists to bring
back samples from celestial bodies such as comets.
ESA's Intermediate eXperimental Vehicle (IXV), which is the
size of a car, lifted off from ESA's spaceport in French Guiana
aboard a rocket at 1340 GMT, following a 40-minute delay caused
by problems with data transmission systems.
The spaceplane separated from the rocket at an altitude of
348 kilometres (216 miles) and coasted up to an altitude of 413
kilometres before descending back toward Earth at a speed of
27,000 kilometres an hour (16,777 mph).
A variety of materials ESA sought to test, ranging from
high-tech carbon fibre to ordinary cork, shielded the craft from
temperatures that can typically reach more than 1,600 degrees
Celsius (2,900 Fahrenheit) during re-entry.
IXV used parachutes to slow down and flaps and thrusters
autonomously steered it to splash down in the Pacific Ocean
about 100 minutes after the launch.
There, flotation balloons kept it from sinking while two
Zodiac inflatable boats raced to the landing site to secure the
spaceplane until it was recovered by ship.
"It couldn't have been better ... This will advance the
frontiers of knowledge," ESA Director General Jean-Jacques
Dordain said at the launch site in French Guiana, in comments
that were broadcast on the Internet.
ESA has said it will present data collected by the 300
pressure and temperature sensors attached to IXV around six
weeks after the test flight.
IXV, which ESA says cost around 150 million euros ($169.70
million) in design, development and related ground support, is
similar to NASA's space shuttle orbiters, which were retired in
2011 after 30 years of missions, and to the Dream Chaser
spaceship being developed by Sierra Nevada Corp.
Unlike those vehicles, however, the ESA experimental
spaceship is wingless.
The next step for ESA will be development of a re-entry
vehicle dubbed "Pride", which it says will be similar to the
U.S. military's X-37B robotic space plane, though smaller and
cheaper and it will be able to land on a runway.
