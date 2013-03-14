(Changes to show mission is to sample but not return Martian
soil)
* NASA says Mars has the right ingredients for life
* Could boost Russia's reputation after space failures
MOSCOW, March 14 Europe and Russia signed a deal
on Thursday for a joint Mars mission to sample dirt from the Red
Planet that they hope will answer the mystery of whether there
is life beyond Earth.
Europe had hoped to work with NASA on the two-spacecraft
mission but turned to the Russians after the U.S. agency pulled
out due to budget shortfalls and a change in direction.
The announcement comes amid heightened excitement over the
search for life on the planet most like Earth after scientists
said analysis from NASA's own mission rover, Curiosity, showed
Mars had the right ingredients for life.
NASA wants to follow up with a duplicate rover in 2020 and
bring samples home for study, but the Russian and European team
hope to launch its probes in 2016 and 2018 - setting up the
makings of a new post-Cold War space race for one of science's
biggest prizes.
"Establishing whether life ever existed on Mars is one of
the outstanding scientific questions of our time and the highest
scientific priority of the ExoMars programme," the European
Space Agency (ESA) said in a statement.
Moscow will provide the rockets to launch the Exobiology on
Mars, or ExoMars, mission. Russian Space Agency Roskosmos will
also design the descent module and surface platform for the
second leg of the venture.
Despite describing the ExoMars project as the "Holy Grail of
Mars exploration", NASA left the $1.3 billion project in
February 2012, citing a budget crunch and a change in focus.
Europe then turned to Russia for the launch vehicle. The two
space agencies agreed to cooperate together last April, but
talks to work out the details dragged out for nearly a year.
"This event was a long time in the making and took a great
deal collaboration," Roskosmos head Vladimir Popovkin after
signing the deal with ESA Director Jean-Jacques Dordain in
Paris.
Russia's involvement in the ambitious mission could boost
the status of its once-pioneering space agency after a litany of
costly and embarrassing failures.
The delays in agreeing the mission hinged on the extent of
Russia's participation, according to Russian space experts who
said Moscow had seemed to have achieved its goal of full
partnership.
"The agreement implies that Russian scientist and engineers
will become full-fledged participants in all the international
scientific and technical groups established by the parties to
the project," Roskosmos said in a statement.
What was to be Russia's first deep space mission in more
than two decades - the Phobos-Grunt mission to scoop up soil
samples from Mars - was among five botched launches that hurt
Moscow reputation as a reliable launch partner.
European governments have so far committed 850 million euros
for the mission.
The cap for the project had been set at 1 billion euros
($1.3 billion), but delays and changes to the scientific aspects
of the mission are expected to drive up the price tag.
Although NASA pulled out, the U.S. space agency will still
contribute radio equipment and telecom support.
(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Alison Williams)