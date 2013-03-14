* Mission will drill 2 metres beneath planet surface
* Could boost Russia's reputation after space failures
* NASA says Mars has the right ingredients for life
By Alissa de Carbonnel
MOSCOW, March 14 Europe and Russia signed a deal
on Thursday for a joint Mars mission which will bore beneath the
Red Planet's surface for soil samples they hope will solve the
mystery of whether there is life beyond Earth.
Europe's space agency had hoped to work with NASA on the
two-spacecraft ExoMars mission but turned to the Russians after
the U.S. agency pulled out due to budget shortfalls.
The announcement comes amid heightened excitement over the
search for life on the planet in our solar system most like
Earth after scientists said analysis from NASA's own mission
rover, Curiosity, showed Mars had the right ingredients for
life.
European scientists say the two-stage mission, with the two
craft to be launched in 2016 and 2018, will pave the way for
what NASA has described as the "Holy Grail" of Mars exploration:
a separate mission to return dirt samples from the Red Planet.
"Curiosity learnt us a little bit, ExoMars will bring us a
step further, but bringing back those samples to Earth you can
do 10 to 100 times more analysis," Rolf de Groot, head of the
European Space Agency's (ESA) Robotic Exploration Coordination
Office, told Reuters.
"That is a goal of everybody who works on Mars exploration."
The Europe-Russia mission hopes to take scientists beyond
NASA's finding that the surface of Earth's neighbouring planet
had the right mix of elements to sustain life, by drilling 2
metres (6 feet) below its radiation-hit surface for samples.
"NASA is also drilling, but two centimetres deep," de Groot
said, referring to the ongoing Curiosity mission. "It's a
completely different story."
"ExoMars, by drilling 2 metres into the ground, might hope
to identify really the big molecules because that would be a
direct indication of the presence of life or that life once
existed on Mars."
He said the ESA's Mars rover would also be equipped with a
much more advanced laboratory than Curiosity has, so would be
able to carry out more detailed analysis.
RUSSIAN ROCKETS
Russian Space Agency Roskosmos will provide the rockets to
launch the ExoMars - short for Exobiology on Mars - mission and
will also design the descent module and surface platform.
Europe turned to Russia after NASA left the $1.3 billion
project in February 2012, citing a budget crunch. The ESA and
Roskosmos agreed to cooperate last April, but talks to work out
the details dragged on for nearly a year.
"This event was a long time in the making and took a great
deal of collaboration," Roskosmos head Vladimir Popovkin said
after signing the deal with ESA Director Jean-Jacques Dordain in
Paris.
Russia's involvement in the ambitious mission could boost
the status of its once-pioneering space agency after a litany of
costly and embarrassing failures.
The delays in agreeing the mission hinged on the extent of
Russia's participation, according to Russian space experts who
said Moscow had seemed to reach its goal of full partnership.
"The agreement implies that Russian scientists and engineers
will become full-fledged participants in all the international
scientific and technical groups," Roskosmos said in a statement.
What was to be Russia's first deep space mission in more
than two decades - the Phobos-Grunt mission to scoop up soil
samples from Mars - was among five botched launches that damaged
Moscow's reputation as a reliable launch partner.
European governments have so far committed 850 million euros
to the mission. The funding cap has been set at 1 billion euros
($1.3 billion) but delays and changes to the scientific aspects
of the project are expected to drive up the price tag.
Even though NASA pulled out, it will still provide radio
communications equipment, an important organics experiment and
engineering and mission support.
The United States also plans to follow up its Curiosity
rover with an identical probe, to launch in 2020. It has not yet
decided if it will cache samples for a future return to Earth.
The U.S. National Academy of Sciences in 2011 ranked a Mars
sample return mission as its top priority in planetary science
for the next decade. The long-term goal of the U.S. human space
program is to land astronauts on Mars in the 2030s.
