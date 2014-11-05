(Adds details from news conference)
By Irene Klotz
MOJAVE Calif. Nov 5 An investigation into the
explosion last week of Orbital Sciences' Antares rocket
pointed to a likely problem with a turbopump in the booster's
main engine, a refurbished Soviet-era motor that Orbital expects
to discontinue, the company chief executive said on Wednesday.
The unmanned rocket, which was carrying a cargo ship to the
International Space Station for NASA, exploded about 15 seconds
after liftoff from Virginia on Oct. 28, the first of two recent
accidents by privately owned U.S. space operators.
To fulfill its contractual obligations to NASA, Orbital
Sciences will buy rockets from an unnamed outside source to
launch Cygnus cargo ships, as it speeds up plans to incorporate
a better, more powerful engine into its Antares rocket, CEO
David Thompson told investors and analysts on a conference call.
He did not say which rockets Orbital would buy to fill the
gap until the re-engined Antares was ready to fly, but said the
options included two U.S. launch providers and one in Europe.
The U.S. companies that sell rockets suitable for launching
Orbital's Cygnus capsules include Space Exploration Technology.
The privately owned firm, also known as SpaceX, has a separate
$1.6 billion contract to fly cargo to the station for NASA.
SpaceX declined to comment.
Steve Cahall, analyst with RBC Capital Markets, said the
news reduced the chances that the mishap would derail Orbital's
merger with Alliant Techsystems Inc.
"We see today's comments as a positive step for clarity on
the merger/spin, though it's still early days," Cahall wrote in
a note to investors.
Orbital shares surged on the news, trading nearly 4 percent
higher at $26.10 on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares of
Alliant Techsystems were $0.68 lower at $112.19.
Thompson said the cargo deliveries to the space station
could be delivered in 2015 and 2016, as specified and within
financial terms of its $1.9 billion NASA contract.
"We will purchase one or two non-Antares launch vehicles for
Cygnus flights in 2015 and possibly in early 2016, and combine
them with several upgraded Antares rocket launches of additional
Cygnus spacecraft in 2016 to deliver all remaining cargo,"
Thompson said.
"We expect to work with NASA to determine the most favorable
combination for one or two gap-filler missions ... and are
aiming to make final decisions on the best way forward over the
course of the coming month," he said.
Orbital did not say which engine would replace the current
AJ-26 motors, though the Russian news agency Tass reported last
week that Orbital planned to buy another Russian engine, the
RD-195 made by Moscow-based NPO Energomash.
Antares, which had made four previous successful flights
before last week's failure, uses two heavily modified NK-33
engines originally built for a Soviet moon program that was
abandoned after repeated in-flight failures. GenCorp Inc's
Aerojet Rocketdyne division bought about 40 of the mothballed
engines for refurbishment and resale as AJ-26 motors.
Thompson said more analysis was needed to confirm that the
AJ-26 turbopump had caused the accident.
The Antares rocket explosion was the first accident since
NASA turned to commercial providers to fly cargo to the space
station following the retirement of the space shuttles in 2011.
On Friday, a passenger spaceship owned by Virgin Galactic
crashed during a test flight in Mojave, Calif., killing one of
the pilots and injuring the other.
(Additional reporting by Andrea Shalal in Washington; Editing
by Bernadette Baum)