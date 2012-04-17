WASHINGTON, April 17 - As astronaut Leroy Chiao watches the
space shuttles he crewed make their final journeys to become
museum pieces, he worries humankind is unthinkingly ditching
space exploration and a future beyond Earth.
After flying its last mission into space last year, the
shuttle Discovery arrived Tuesday at Dulles International
Airport outside Washington, D.C., atop a NASA 747 to enter the
National Air and Space Museum at its giant Udvar-Hazy facility
in suburban Virginia.
Sister ships Endeavour, Atlantis and early prototype shuttle
Enterprise will be similarly displayed in Los Angeles, Cape
Canaveral and New York respectively.
"It's hard to escape the idea that we are going backwards,"
Chiao - a veteran of three shuttle missions and a trip to the
International Space Station on a Russian Soyuz rocket and now a
private consultant and adviser to industry group the Space
Foundation - told Reuters.
"I struggle to even think of it (the shuttle) in the past
tense. It was a great vehicle."
With Russia's commitment to human spaceflight also seen
wavering and some observers questioning whether even emerging
powerhouse China will stick to its brashly self-confident plans,
some begin to suspect the world is simply giving up.
While it hopes to resume manned spaceflight around 2017 once
it has re-engineered some of its unmanned rockets, in the short
term the United States has been left totally dependent on Russia
for transport to and from the International Space Station.
NASA retains the longer term plans to return to the Moon,
land people on a near-Earth asteroid and ultimately reach Mars.
But veterans of the space program say there is a growing
mismatch between resources and ambition.
"If you ask people whether space exploration is important,
then eight or nine times out of 10 they will tell you that it
is," said the Smithsonian Institution's Roger Launius, senior
curator for space.
"The only problem comes when you tie that to funding. No
president or congressman is ever going to say that he is putting
an end to the human spaceflight program. But they may make
decisions that stop you getting the resources to do anything,"
SIMPLY LOSING INTEREST?
After a series of accidents and technical glitches, Russia
itself says it is no longer prioritizing manned spaceflight.
Some of its experts say they fear the focus on the space station
has left its program falling behind on more commercially
lucrative ventures such as putting satellites in orbit.
China, which first put a man in space in 2003 and intends to
do so again later this year, happily talks of long-term plans
leading to Mars. Its space strategy includes its own manned
space station by 2020 and a lunar landing by 2030.
That would be almost half a century since the last Apollo
Moon landing in 1972. But with China facing its own very
particular challenges of a rapidly aging population, some
believe appetite there too may wane.
"People have lost interest in spaceflight," says James
Lewis, a former U.S. Foreign Service officer and now senior
fellow for technology and policy at the Center for Strategic and
International Studies, a Washington think tank. "You hear
complaints even in China that the money would be better spent on
the ground on healthcare and social services."
Some experts believe the decisions to be made on spaceflight
in the coming decades could determine the fate of the entire
human race. Some scientists, such as British physicist Stephen
Hawking, have long warned that unless mankind moves beyond a
single planet it risks extinction from either nuclear war or a
natural catastrophe such as a meteorite impact.
"I think it's essentially a binary choice," says John
Logsdon, veteran space historian and now a professor at the
Space Policy Institute at George Washington University. "In 50
years time, we will either have Antarctica-style research
stations elsewhere in the solar system or the era of
government-funded manned space exploration will be over for
good."
A VERY DIFFERENT FUTURE?
At the National Air and Space Museum, its curator says he
doubts many visitors realize that humanity might be quietly
turning away from the kind of spacefaring future portrayed in
"Star Trek" and countless other science fiction works.
"People very rarely think about that, but if you were to ask
them they would say that probably is what they would still
expect," says Launius. "Will it really happen that way? Probably
not ... it's certainly a lot more complicated."
Some wonder whether the entire focus on national space
programs and manned spaceflight may be somewhat misplaced. Like
so much else in the aerospace and defense sector, the future
might have much more to do with robot drones and an ever
increasing role for private companies.
Improvements in information technology, potentially
including artificial intelligence, could revolutionize the use
of robot probes. Some scientists even suggest intelligent
machines, not organic lifeforms like humans, might be most
likely to colonize space.
Private companies too are rapidly expanding their
activities, from bidding for contracts to supply the
International Space Station to British entrepreneur Richard
Branson's Virgin Galactic orbital tourism venture.
For now, many doubt private firms will ever find an economic
argument for true deep space travel. But whatever the method,
astronaut Chiao remains broadly optimistic.
"At the time of the moon landings, you would have thought we
would already be on Mars by now," he says. "I still think we
will get there, although it is taking a lot longer. If we did
not, it would be a real tragedy."