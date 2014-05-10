By Richard Weizel
| STORRS, Conn.
alumnus Rick Mastracchio took a break from orbiting the globe on
the International Space Station to deliver an address to
students graduating from the university's School of Engineering
on Saturday.
With a large black UConn banner and UConn baseball cap
floating behind him, Mastracchio hovered between two space suits
and spun upside down several times during the pre-recorded
address for the 400 graduates and a crowd of about 5,000 at the
university.
"I could not be there with you on this big day, but being in
space I was trying to figure out how to make this speech
different than all the other commencement addresses that are
given each year," he said.
"And then I realized - I'm in a weightless environment. So
maybe, I should give the speech in a different orientation."
Mastracchio, 54, who is on an eight-month stint on the space
station, then floated upside down, before spinning back to an
upright position, bringing laughs and cheers from graduates and
their families.
"I probably have the best job on and off the planet," he
said.
Kazem Kazerounian, dean of the engineering school, who set
up the speech from space, said: "Many of us, faculty and
students, were inspired to become engineers because of space
exploration and this was a perfect way to bring more reality to
our dreams."
Mastracchio, who will return to Earth next week aboard a
Russian spacecraft after completing his fourth trip into space,
had a final message as he grabbed and put on the UConn baseball
cap.
"Go Huskies," he said, referring to the nickname for the
school's sports teams, as he spun upside down again.
(Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Peter Cooney)