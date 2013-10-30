By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Oct 30 For the first time,
scientists have found a planet beyond the solar system that not
only is the same size as Earth, but has the same proportions of
iron and rock, a key step in an ongoing quest to find
potentially habitable sister worlds.
The planet, known as Kepler-78b, circles a star that is
slightly smaller than the sun located in the constellation
Cygnus, about 400 light years away.
One light year, is the distance light, moving at 186,282
miles per second (299,792 kilometers per second) travels in a
year, or about 6 trillion miles (10 trillion kilometers).
Kepler-78b was discovered last year with NASA's now-idled
Kepler space telescope, which detected potential planets as they
circled in front of their parent stars, blocking a bit of light.
That measurement not only revealed that Kepler-78b was
relatively small, with a diameter just 20 percent larger than
Earth's, but that it was practically orbiting on the surface of
its host star.
While the planet's presumably molten surface and searing
temperatures make it ill-suited for life, two independent teams
of astronomers jumped at the opportunity to follow up the
discovery with ground-based measurements to try to determine the
density of Kepler-78b.
Using different telescopes, the teams zeroed in on how
strongly the little planet's gravity tugs at its parent star,
information that could be used to figure out Kepler-78b's weight
and composition.
In two papers in this week's journal Nature, the teams
report that not only were they successful, but that they came to
the same conclusion: Kepler-78b has roughly the same density as
Earth, suggesting that it also is made primarily of rock and
iron.
Earth's density is 343 pounds per cubic foot (5.5 grams per
cubic centimeter). Kepler-78b is 331 pounds per cubic foot (5.3
grams per cubic centimeter).
Scientists would like to be able to make the same
measurements of Earth-sized planets in more life-friendly
orbits, but that is beyond today's technology.
"The only reason they've been able to do this is because
it's an Earth-mass planet in really close to the star," said
University of Maryland astronomer Drake Deming.
"To me this means that planets like the Earth are probably
not all that uncommon," he added.
Kepler-78b is among a dozen or so recently discovered small
planets that orbit very close to their parent stars. Kepler-78b,
for example, completes an orbit in just 8.5 hours.
Scientists do not know how the planets ended up so close to
their host stars. One theory is that the bodies are the rocky
remains of larger gas planets that migrated inward and had their
atmospheres stripped away.
(Editing by Kevin Gray and Eric Walsh)