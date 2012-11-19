ALMATY Nov 19 A Russian Soyuz capsule landed on
the Kazakh steppe on Monday, delivering a trio of astronauts
from a four-month stint on the International Space Station.
The Soyuz TMA-05M capsule, carrying Japanese astronaut
Akihiko Hoshide, Russian cosmonaut Yuri Malenchenko and U.S.
astronaut Sunita Williams, parachuted through dark, cloudy skies
and touched down at 7:56 a.m. local time (0156 GMT).
"We have landing!" footage from Russian Mission Control,
broadcast by NASA TV and Russian state television, showed.
Search-and-recovery helicopters were on their way to the
landing site, near the northern Kazakh town of Arkalyk.
The crew returned after spending 125 days aboard the
International Space Station, a $100 billion research complex
involving 15 countries and orbiting 240 miles (385 km) above
Earth.
(Reporting by Robin Paxton; editing by Philip Barbara)