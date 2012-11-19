(Adds details, background)
ALMATY Nov 19 A Russian Soyuz capsule landed on
the Kazakh steppe on Monday, safely delivering a trio of
astronauts from a four-month stint aboard the International
Space Station.
The Soyuz TMA-05M capsule, carrying Japanese astronaut
Akihiko Hoshide, Russian cosmonaut Yuri Malenchenko and U.S.
astronaut Sunita Williams, parachuted through dark, cloudy skies
and touched down at 7:56 a.m. local time (0156 GMT).
A round of applause greeted the landing at Russian mission
control near Moscow, footage from NASA TV showed. A screen
inside the building showed the message: "We have landing!"
The capsule blazed a red plasma trail across the dark sky
after re-entering the Earth's atmosphere. It landed on its side
on the snow-covered steppe 52 miles (83 km) northeast of the
town of Arkalyk in northern Kazakhstan.
The astronauts were extracted quickly from the capsule and
wrapped in blue thermal blankets. All three smiled and appeared
relaxed as they chatted with the search-and-recovery team, NASA
TV footage showed.
"Fresh air - very good!" Williams said, in Russian. The
landing, after a three-and-a-half-hour descent from the orbital
outpost, was the first pre-dawn touchdown since 2006.
The Expedition 33 crew had spent 125 days aboard the
International Space Station, a $100 billion research complex
involving 15 countries and orbiting 250 miles (410 km) above
Earth.
The crew conducted a number of experiments, including tests
on radiation levels at the space station and research into the
effects of melting glaciers and seasonal changes on Earth's
ecosystems, NASA said in a statement.
They also managed several visits to the space station by
international and commercial spacecraft and conducted several
space walks to maintain the station.
A three-man crew remains aboard the space station. When
NASA's Kevin Ford and rookie cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and
Yevgeny Tarelkin - both on their first space mission - docked on
Oct. 25, they brought with them Japanese fish for a variety of
experiments.
They are scheduled to be joined by another trio - Canadian
Chris Hadfield, U.S. astronaut Tom Marshburn and cosmonaut Roman
Romanenko - who are due to blast off from the Baikonur
cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Dec. 19.
Monday's smooth landing will help to ease concerns over
Russia's space programme following a string of recent mishaps.
The Soviet Union put the first satellite and the first man
in space, but Moscow's space programme has suffered a series of
humiliating setbacks in recent months that industry veterans
blame on a decade of crimped budgets and a brain drain.
While none of the mishaps have threatened crews, they have
raised worries over Russia's reliability, cost billions of
dollars in satellite losses and dashed Moscow's dreams of ending
its more than two-decade absence from deep-space exploration.
Since the retirement of the U.S. space shuttles last year,
the United States is dependent on Russia to fly astronauts at a
cost to the nation of $60 million per person.
(Reporting by Robin Paxton; editing by Philip Barbara and
Christopher Wilson)