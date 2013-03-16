ALMATY, March 16 A Russian Soyuz capsule made a
"bull's eye" landing in the steppes of Kazakhstan on Saturday,
delivering a Russian-American trio from the International Space
Station, a day after its originally scheduled touchdown was
delayed by foul weather.
NASA's Kevin Ford and Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and
Evgeny Tarelkin, who had manned the $100 billion orbital outpost
since October as Expedition 34, landed in cloudy weather at 7:06
a.m. Moscow time (0306 GMT) northeast of the town of Arkalyk.
They had spent 144 days aboard the multinational ISS on
their space journey of almost 61 million miles (98 million km).
"The landing was energetic and exciting," Russian TV showed
Novitskiy as saying.
NASA television said the deorbit burn and other events
during the descent had gone flawlessly. It said the capsule had
landed upright, almost hitting its bull's eye target in thick
fog.
"Oleg Novitskiy reported to search and recovery teams that
the crew is feeling good," NASA television said. "Everything
seems to be in order."
Due to hampered visibility, it took a few minutes before
helicopters with Russian search and recovery teams could locate
the Soyuz capsule after its landing.
The first images shown by Russia's Vesti-24 television
featured rescue workers standing in a snow-covered steppe
opening the hatch of the capsule.
The three smiling astronauts were seated on semi-reclined
chairs and covered with blue thermal blankets. They were then
carried to a nearby inflatable medical tent.
On Friday, fog and freezing rain at the landing site in
Kazakhstan prevented helicopters from setting up for the crew's
return to Earth.
In preparation for their departure, Canadian astronaut Chris
Hadfield took the helm of the space station on Wednesday,
becoming the first Canadian to take command of the outpost.
It is only the second time in the 12-year history of the
station, a project of 15 nations that has been permanently
staffed since November 2000, that command has been turned over
to someone who is not American or Russian.
Hadfield will be part of a three-man skeleton crew until
NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and cosmonauts Pavel Vinogradov and
Alexander Misurkin arrive later this month.
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)