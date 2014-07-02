(changes attribution in quotes in 10th, 12th paragraphs to
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., July 2 An unmanned Delta 2
rocket blasted off from California on Wednesday, carrying a NASA
science satellite to survey where carbon dioxide, a greenhouse
gas tied to climate change, is moving into and out of Earth's
atmosphere, a NASA Television broadcast showed.
The 127-foot (39-meter) tall rocket lifted off at 2:56 a.m.
PDT (5:56 a.m. EDT/0956 GMT) from Vandenberg Air Force Base,
located about 150 miles (240 km) northwest of Los Angeles, and
headed south over the Pacific Ocean.
The launch was timed so that NASA's Orbiting Carbon
Observatory, or OCO, would end up at the front of a train of
polar-orbiting environmental satellites that cross Earth's
equator every afternoon.
A launch attempt on Tuesday was called off because of a
problem with the launch pad's water system, needed to mitigate
high temperatures and suppress acoustic vibrations of launch.
Technicians replaced a failed valve, clearing rocket
manufacturer United Launch Alliance, a partnership of Lockheed
Martin and Boeing, for a second launch attempt.
Scientists have been waiting since 2009 for OCO to reach
orbit. The original satellite was lost in a launch accident.
"OCO 2 is our first NASA mission dedicated to studying
carbon dioxide," Betsy Edwards, program executive at NASA
Headquarters in Washington, told reporters during a prelaunch
news conference. "This makes it of critical importance to the
scientists who are trying to understand the impact of humans on
global change."
Every year about 40 billion tons of carbon end up in Earth's
atmosphere, an amount that is increasing as the developing world
modernizes, said atmospheric scientist Michael Gunson, with
NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif.
Roughly half of the carbon is re-absorbed by forests and the
ocean, a process that is not well understood.
"Understanding the details of those processes will give us
some insight into the future and what's likely to happen over
the next decades, even if we continue to consume more and more
fossil fuels and emit more and more carbon dioxide into the
atmosphere," Gunson said.
From its orbital perch 438 miles (705 km) above Earth, the
spacecraft, built by Orbital Sciences Corp., will
collect hundreds of thousands of measurements daily. Its path
around the planet will take it over the same spot at the same
time every 16 days, allowing scientists to detect patterns in
carbon dioxide levels over weeks, months and years.
"It's really the fate of carbon dioxide once it's in the
atmosphere that we're trying put our finger on," Gunson said.
The $468 million mission is designed to last at least two
years.
