CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Oct 8 - An unmanned Atlas 5 rocket
blasted off from California on Thursday to put a classified spy
satellite and 13 tiny experimental spacecraft into orbit for the
U.S. government.
The rocket, built and flown by United Launch Alliance, a
partnership of Lockheed-Martin and Boeing, lifted
off from a seaside launch pad at Vandenberg Air Force Base at
8:49 a.m. EST (1249 GMT), a live ULA webcast showed.
The rocket's primary cargo, owned by the National
Reconnaissance Office (NRO), was not disclosed. But the agency
that operates the nation's spy satellites partnered with the
civilian space agency NASA to deliver 13 miniature spacecraft,
generically known as CubeSats, into orbit.
NASA is exploring if the small satellites, which typically
weigh about 2.2 pounds (1 kg) and can be outfitted with cameras,
sensors and other instruments, are suited for interplanetary
missions and other space operations.
"NRO and NASA have a long-standing partnership with regard
to CubeSats, where we exchange ride-share opportunities when
available," Meagan Hubbell, deputy chief of the NRO's CubeSat
office, told reporters before launch.
Among the CubeSats launched on Thursday is a NASA-backed
project to test high-speed optical communications. NRO said it
planned to use three CubeSats to test a radio communications
system.
University and high school students have built and flown
dozens of CubeSats over the past 12 years. Several companies are
building businesses around the satellites, including Planet
Labs, a Silicon Valley startup that operates a fleet of 87
triple-unit CubeSats to image Earth. The privately owned firm
has raised about $183 million in venture capital financing.
