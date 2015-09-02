By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Sept 2 An unmanned Atlas 5
rocket blasted off from Florida on Wednesday to put a
next-generation communications satellite into orbit for the U.S.
military.
The 20-story tall rocket, manufactured and launched by
United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp.
and Boeing Co., lifted off from Cape Canaveral
Air Force Station at 6:18 a.m. EDT/1018 GMT.
Perched on top of the rocket was the fourth satellite in the
U.S. Navy's $7.3 billion Mobile User Objective System, or MUOS,
network, which is intended to provide 3G-cellular technology to
vehicles, ships, submarines, aircraft and troops on the move.
"MUOS works like a smartphone network in space, vastly
improving secure satellite communications for mobile users,"
said Paul Benishek, a deputy director with the Navy's
Communications Satellite Program Office, said during a launch
webcast.
The satellites are designed to provide secure voice
conversations, networked conference calls and data relay
services, including video, worldwide. They work like cell phone
towers, with four ground stations handling switching and
routing.
The MUOS network will supplement and eventually replace the
Navy's Ultra High Frequency Follow-On satellite system to
provide 16 times more capacity than the current network, the
Navy said.
"MUOS is a game-changer in communications for every branch
of our military," said Iris Bombelyn, vice president of
Narrowband Communications at Lockheed Martin, which built the
satellites.
Topping the scales at nearly 15,000 pounds (6,804 kg), the
MUOS satellite needed the most powerful version of the Atlas
rocket, which was outfitted with five strap-on solid rocket
motors built by GenCorp Inc's Aerojet Rocketdyne.
The MUOS satellite launched on Wednesday completes the
operational system. A fifth spacecraft is slated for launch in
July 2016 to serve as an on-orbit spare, the Navy said.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)