By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. May 24 An unmanned Delta 4
rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on
Friday to put a multi-use, broadband communications satellite
into orbit for the U.S. military.
The 217-foot (66-meter) tall rocket lifted off at 8:27 p.m.
EDT (0027 Saturday GMT), soaring southeast over the Atlantic
Ocean as it headed into orbit.
Perched on top of the rocket was the fifth member of the
Wideband Global SATCOM, or WGS, satellite network, which
provides the U.S. military, national leaders and allies with
high-capacity broadband communications.
The satellites also can be used by remotely piloted
aircraft, or drones, and other users simultaneously.
"One WGS satellite has the equivalent capacity of the entire
legacy system," David Goldstein, deputy director of military
satellite communications at Los Angeles Air Force Base, said
during a launch webcast.
The $342 million spacecraft, built by Boeing < >, is
expected to be joined by five more WGS satellites over the next
several years.
Friday's launch was the second in nine days for rocket
manufacturer United Launch Alliance, a partnership of Boeing and
Lockheed Martin < >. A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket
carried a Global Positioning System satellite into orbit on May
15.
Friday's launch was the 71st successful flight since the
company was formed in December 2006.
The company hasn't flown a Delta 4 since a problem surfaced
during a launch in October. That rocket's satellite, another
GPS, successful reached its intended orbit despite a leak in the
rocket's upper stage engine.