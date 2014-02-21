By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.
Positioning System satellite was launched into orbit on
Thursday, buttressing a 31-member navigation network in constant
use by the military, civilian agencies and commercial customers
worldwide.
The satellite, built by Boeing, was carried into
space aboard an unmanned Delta 4 rocket, which blasted off from
Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida at 8:59 p.m.
EST/0159 Friday GMT.
The Delta 4 rocket was built and launched by United Launch
Alliance, a partnership of Lockheed Martin and Boeing,
under contract with the U.S. Air Force.
Once in position 12,000 miles (19,300 km) above the planet,
the new satellite will replace a 16-year-old member of the GPS
constellation, one that already has lasted more than twice as
long as expected.
"They're well past their design life - the oldest one is 23
years - so we've really gotten remarkable performance out of
them," William Cooley, head of the GPS directorate at the Air
Force's Space and Missile Systems Center in Los Angeles, told
reporters during a prelaunch conference call.
"Sometimes we joke that they are getting old enough to vote
and some of them are old enough to drink," Cooley said.
Eight older GPS satellites remain operational.
"Those are the ones that we're going to be replacing first,"
Cooley said.
Using signals from GPS satellites, receivers can calculate
positions on Earth within a meter and to a millionth of a
second. The network has become a ubiquitous part of modern life,
used in industries from financing to farming.
"I don't think anybody knows what all the applications of
GPS are," launch commentator Mark McCullick, with the Air
Force's GPS directorate, said during a webcast.
"New ways to use GPS emerge every day," he said.
The GPS satellite launched on Thursday is the fifth in a
next-generation series of spacecraft that beam more precise
navigation signals and resist jamming. The so-called "2F"
series, which are designed to last 12 years, also include
signals to assist commercial aviation and support search and
rescue operations.
Two more upgraded GPS satellites are slated for launch this
year.
After Thursday's launch, the constellation will include 31
operational satellites and six older spacecraft that are kept in
orbit as potential spares.