By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., July 1 The launch of an
unmanned Delta 2 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in
California was called off less than a minute before liftoff on
Tuesday when the launch pad's water system failed, a live NASA
Television broadcast showed.
The rocket, built and flown by United Launch Alliance, a
partnership of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co
, was due to lift off at 2:56 a.m. PDT (5:56 a.m. EDT,
0956 GMT) from a launch pad that had not been used in nearly
three years.
The pad's water deluge system helps reduce the high
temperatures and potentially damaging acoustic vibrations from
launch.
The rocket carries NASA's $465 million Orbiting Carbon
Observatory. Built by Orbital Sciences Corp, it is
designed to measure where carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas tied
to climate change, is moving into and out of the atmosphere.
United Launch Alliance had just 30 seconds to get the rocket
off the launch pad to properly position the satellite at the
front of a train of polar-orbiting spacecraft that passes over
Earth's equator at the same time every afternoon.
"As we only have a 30-second launch window, launch will not
be occurring this morning," said NASA launch commentator George
Diller.
Once the rocket was drained of propellants, technicians were
able to find the source of the problem - a stuck valve, NASA
said in a status report.
A second launch attempt is planned at 2:56 a.m. PDT (5:56
a.m. EDT, 0956 GMT) on Wednesday.
