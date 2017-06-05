(Corrects slug, adds pix, TV and graphic. No change to text.)
NEW DELHI, June 5 India will launch a
communication satellite on Monday using its most powerful
rocket, in a further advance of its space programme aimed at
winning a bigger share of the $300 billion global space
industry.
The rocket, named Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle
(GSLV) Mk III, will lift off from the Sriharikota space centre
in southern India at 5.28 pm local time (1158 GMT), the Indian
Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on its website.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has been
promoting the home-grown space programme as a demonstration of
low-cost technology and in February it launched 104 satellites
in a single mission, most of them for foreign customers.
At 3,136 kgs (6914 lb) the GSAT-19 satellite will be the
heaviest India has attempted to put in orbit, the space agency
said. The United States, Russia, China, Japan and European Space
Agency have launched satellites weighing over three tonne.
ISRO hopes that if Monday's launch is successful, it will
help it attract more foreign business in the lucrative heavier
segment of the satellite business.
