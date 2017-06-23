NEW DELHI, June 23 India fired a rocket carrying
31 small satellites into space on Friday, several of them for
European countries looking for high resolution earth images,
underlining its strength as a low-cost provider of services in
space.
The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) launched a 712 kg
Cartosat-2 satellite for earth observation and 30 other tiny
satellites from Sriharikota in the southern state of Andhra
Pradesh at 9.29 a.m. (0359GMT).
The rocket is carrying satellites from India and 14 other
countries, including Austria, Belgium, Latvia, Lithuania and
Slovakia, as part of an international commercial arrangement by
the state-run Indian Space Research Organisation. (ISRO)
"Congratulations to ISRO on its 40th successful Polar
satellite launch ... You make us proud!" Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi tweeted.
Modi's government has been promoting the space programme as
a showcase of low-cost technology. In February, the ISRO
launched 104 satellites in a single mission, most of them for
foreign customers.
In 2015, the global space industry was valued at $323
billion, according to Space Foundation report, and India
accounted for just 0.6 percent of that business.
Friday's lift-off comes 18 days after India put a
three-tonne satellite, its heaviest, into the orbit matching the
technical know-how of the United states, Russia, China, Japan
and the European Space Agency.
"Our effort of continuing to provide increased earth
observation, navigation as well as communication will continue,"
ISRO chief A.K. Kiran Kumar said in a speech after the launch.
