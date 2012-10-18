* Brightly colored flecks prompt rejection of first sample
* Analysis will reveal soil's minerals
By Irene Klotz
Oct 18 NASA's Mars rover Curiosity tasted
Martian dirt for the first time on Thursday, testing equipment
needed to assess if the planet most like Earth in the solar
system has or ever had the ingredients for microbial life.
The sampling of about a baby aspirin's worth of Martian sand
was slightly delayed while scientists puzzled over unusual
brightly colored flecks in the hole carved out by Curiosity's
scoop.
Initially, the team believed the bright flecks were shed by
the rover, similar to bits of plastic debris discovered last
week.
"The science team started to classify these sort of
differently, calling them 'schmutz,'" Curiosity lead scientist
John Grotzinger, with the California Institute of Technology,
told reporters in a conference call.
"We had a lot of fun with that, labeling them and comparing,
but in the end it turns out we really feel this is a different
sort of particle," he said.
While not completely ruling out the chance that the flecks
are rover debris, most of the team now believes they are
naturally occurring, perhaps a mineral that was fractured by the
rover scoop.
To be on the safe side, scientists commanded Curiosity to
dump that sample and collect sand from another site for
processing in the onboard laboratory. The aim is to get an
ingredient list of minerals in the Martian soil.
"We got to believing there were things around us and began
to look at everything through that lens," said mission manager
Richard Cook, with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena,
California.
"We definitely are more aware of what's out there now and
are more careful about everything we look at," Cook said.
In August, Curiosity landed inside a 96-mile-wide
(154-km-wide) impact crater near the Martian equator on a $2.5
billion, two-year mission to determine if Mars had the chemistry
to support and preserve microbial life.
The mission is NASA's first astrobiology initiative since
the 1970s-era Viking probes.
