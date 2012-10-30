* First inventory list of minerals on another planet
* Rover to search for chemistry that could have supported
life
* Miniature X-ray analysis device has applications on Earth
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Oct 30 In the first
inventory of minerals on another planet, NASA's Mars rover
Curiosity found soil that bears a striking resemblance to
weathered, volcanic sand in Hawaii, scientists said on Tuesday.
The rover uses an X-ray imager to reveal the atomic
structures of crystals in the Martian soil, the first time the
technology, known as X-ray diffraction, has been used to analyze
soil beyond Earth.
"This was a 22-year journey and a magical moment for me,"
NASA's David Blake, lead scientist for the rover's mineralogical
instrument, told reporters during a conference call.
Curiosity found the Martian sand grains have crystals
similar to basaltic soils found in volcanic regions on Earth,
like Hawaii.
Scientists plan to use the information about Mars' minerals
to figure out if the planet most like Earth in the solar system
could have supported and preserved microbial life.
"The mineralogy of Mars' soil has been a source of
conjecture until now," said Curiosity scientist David Vaniman of
the Planetary Science Institute in Tucson, Arizona.
"This interest isn't just academic," he added. "Soils on
planets' surfaces are a reflection of surface exposure processes
and history, with information on present and past climates."
Specifically, scientists want to understand what conditions
existed to allow the particular minerals to form. The first
Martian soil scoop is mineralogically similar to basaltic
materials and comprised primarily of feldspar, pyroxene and
olivine.
About half the soil is non-crystalline materials, like
volcanic glass, that form from the breakdown of rocks.
Several processes can account for this weathering, including
interaction with water or oxygen, similar to how rust forms on
iron-metal surfaces.
Brute force, such as sandstorms or meteorite impacts, also
could account for the soil's weathered components, said chemist
Douglas Ming of NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.
The Curiosity rover landed inside a giant impact crater near
the Martian equator in August for a two-year, $2.5-billion
mission, NASA's first astrobiology expedition since the
1970s-era Viking probes.
The rover is scouting a site where three types of rock
intersect. Next year, scientists plan to drive it over to a
three-mile (5-km) mound of sediment, named Mount Sharp, rising
from the floor of the crater.
"We're hopeful that once we get into the truly ancient
materials on Mount Sharp, we will find minerals that suggest
there was a habitable environment of some kind there. We haven't
had that happen yet, but we have a lot of time left," Blake
said.
While X-ray diffraction has been around for a century, using
the technology on Mars required years of work to scale down
refrigerator-sized equipment into something that would fit into
the space of a shoe box.
The miniaturized, low-power instrument is used in the
mining, oil and gas industries and is being evaluated by the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration to screen for counterfeit
pharmaceuticals.
(Editing by Kevin Gray and Stacey Joyce)