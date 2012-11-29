* Rover completes first Martian sand analysis
* Results, radiation data expected next week
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Nov 29 NASA's Mars rover
Curiosity has completed its first soil analysis of the Red
Planet with no sign of organic material, the U.S. space agency
said on Thursday.
"Rumors and speculation that there are major new findings
from the mission at this early stage are incorrect," NASA said
in a statement. "At this point, the instruments on the rover
have not detected any definitive evidence of Martian organics."
The $2 billion nuclear-powered rover landed inside a giant
impact basin near the Martian equator in August to look for
signs the planet most like Earth in the solar system has or ever
had the ingredients to support life.
It is NASA's first astrobiology mission since the 1970s-
era Viking probes.
So far, Curiosity has found evidence of an ancient riverbed,
monitored swirling dust storms, measured radiation levels and
analyzed its first sample of Martian sand, the results of which
will be released at an American Geophysical Union conference in
San Francisco next week.
Scientists also are expected to provide more details on how
much radiation future visiting astronauts might be subjected to.
Mars is a long-term goal of the U.S. human space program.
Curiosity last week left a patch of wind-blown sand called
Rocknest, where it tested its soil scoop and onboard chemistry
lab.
Scientists are scouting for a suitable rock to drill, the
last piece of equipment to be tested.
Early next year, the rover is expected to drive to a 3-mile
(5-km) mound of layered deposits rising from the floor of the
Gale Crater impact basin.
During its two-year mission, the rover will look
for organic materials and environments where they could have
been preserved.
