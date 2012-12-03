By Irene Klotz
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 3 - NASA's Mars rover
Curiosity, dispatched to look for the chemical ingredients and
environments for microbial life, has found traces of compounds
containing carbon, an essential building block for life,
scientists said on Monday.
"Just finding carbon somewhere doesn't mean that it has
anything to do with life, or the finding of a habitable
environment," lead scientist John Grotzinger of the California
Institute of Technology, told reporters at an American
Geophysical Union conference in San Francisco.
"If you have organic carbon and you don't have any water,
you don't have a habitable environment," he said.
Even with carbon and water, life needs other chemicals, such
as sulfur, oxygen, phosphorous and nitrogen, to form and evolve.
"It's not unexpected that this sand pile would not be rich
in organics. It's been exposed to the harsh Martian
environment," said planetary scientist Paul Mahaffy of NASA's
Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.
"It's really going to be an exciting hunt over the course of
this mission to find early environments that might be protected
from this surface Mars environment and see what we can add to
the carbon story."
The rover, which touched down in August on the floor of a
93-mile wide (150 km) impact crater near the Martian equator,
has already turned up evidence that its landing site was once
covered in water.
Scientists do not know if the carbon compounds in the soil
are contamination from Earth - arrived on the surface of Mars
via comets or asteroids - or if they are indigenous and came
from geologic or biological activities on Mars.
"It tells us that we have a lead into a measurement of one
of the important ingredients that adds to a habitable
environment," Grotzinger said. "We still have a lot of work to
do to qualify and characterize what it is."
The rover is expected to reach a richer slice of Martian
history next year when it begins examining layers of sediment in
a mountain rising from the floor of the crater.
"We're starting to find the spices that make a stew tasty.
There are the basic ingredients that you expect to be there, but
it's how you combine them and the minor ingredients that really
turn out to be interesting," Grotzinger said.
"What this mission is about is integrated science. There is
not going to be one single moment where we all stand up and, on
the basis of a single measurement, have a hallelujah moment."
The $2 billion Curiosity mission, which is slated to last
two years, is NASA's first astrobiology mission since the 1970s
Viking probes.
(Editing by Kevin Gray and Christopher Wilson)