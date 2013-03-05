* Rover undergoing electronic brain transplant
* Analysis of first rock drill sample on hold
* Rover searching for life-friendly environments
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 4 A computer glitch,
possibly caused by radiation, has put on hold the Mars rover
Curiosity's first attempt to analyze powder from inside an
ancient rock, officials said on Monday.
Engineers said they hope the NASA rover can resume limited
science operations this week.
"I don't expect there to be any long-term impact," project
manager Richard Cook told Reuters. But "it's probably too early
to tell."
The $2.5 billion robotic geology station was in the middle
of analyzing its first samples drilled out from the interior of
a rock when its primary computer developed a problem on
Wednesday.
The craft transmitted the results of four onboard laboratory
tests to ground controllers before science operations were
suspended, Cook said.
The rover landed inside the Gale Crater impact basin,
located near the Martian equator, on Aug. 6, 2012, for a
two-year mission to see if the planet most like Earth in the
solar system has or ever had the chemistry and conditions to
support microbial life.
Engineers over the weekend switched the rover to its
identical backup computer system.
On Monday Curiosity was beginning to emerge from the
shutdown of all but essential systems following the electronic
brain transplant. Meanwhile, troubleshooting on the faulty
computer system is under way.
"We plan to do a couple of more checkouts on the original
computer, probably on Wednesday," Cook said.
The problem is in a flash memory system and may have been
the result of a radiation hit, he added.
"If I were to guess the most likely cause, that would be
it," Cook said.
Engineers want to restore Curiosity's damaged computer
system so that it can be returned to service as a backup. The
rover had been using its A-side computer system since before
landing.
The B-side system, now in operation, was last used during
Curiosity's nine-month cruise from Earth to Mars.
Results of the rover's chemical analysis of the rock sample
remain set for release on March 12, lead scientist John
Grotzinger wrote in an email to Reuters.
Scientists chose the rock in part because it is shot through
with what appear to be minerals that form in the presence of
water. Water is believed to be necessary for life.
(Editing by Kevin Gray and Xavier Briand)