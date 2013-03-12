* Analysis of rock powder showed Mars was habitable
* Search ongoing for organic carbon
(Adds details, background, quotes)
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 12 Seven months
after NASA's rover Curiosity landed on Mars to assess if the
planet most like Earth had the ingredients for life, scientists
have their answer: Yes.
Analysis of powdered samples drilled out from inside an
ancient and once water-soaked rock at the rover's Gale Crater
landing site show clays, sulfates and other minerals that are
all key to life, scientists told reporters at NASA headquarters
in Washington and on a conference call on Tuesday.
The water that once flowed through the area, known as
Yellowknife Bay, was likely drinkable, said Curiosity's lead
scientist John Grotzinger, who is with the California Institute
of Technology.
The analysis stopped short of a confirmation of organics,
which are key to most Earth-like life. But with 17 months left
in the rover's primary mission, scientists said they expect to
delve further into that question. Science operations currently
are suspended because of a computer glitch, which is expected to
be resolved this week.
Whether or not Mars has or ever had life, it should have at
one time at least had organic compounds delivered to its surface
by organic-rich comets and asteroids. Finding places where the
organics could have been preserved, however, is a much trickier
prospect than finding the environmental niches and chemistry
needed to support life, scientists said.
In May, following a one-month interruption of radio
communications caused by the positions of Earth and Mars,
scientists plan to drill a second hole into the Gale Crater rock
to look for organic compounds.
"If there was organic material there, it could have been
preserved," said David Blake, principal investigator for
Curiosity's Chemistry and Mineralogy, or CheMin, experiment.
A lack of organics, however, would not rule out the
Yellowknife Bay site as suitable for life, scientists added.
"You don't have to have carbon present in a geological
environment that's habitable in order to have microbial
metabolism occur," Grotzinger said.
Some micro-organisms on Earth, for example, can feed on
inorganic compounds, such as what are found inside rocks.
"There does need to be a source of carbon somewhere, but if
it's just CO2 (carbon dioxide), you can have chemoautotrophic
organisms that literally feed on rocks and they will metabolize
and generate organic compounds based on that carbon," Grotzinger
said.
'BUILDING BLOCKS FOR LIFE'
Analysis shows the Gale Crater rock contains carbon dioxide,
in addition to hydrogen, oxygen, phosphorus, sulfur and
nitrogen.
Carbon dioxide provides a key ingredient in the building
blocks for life, all of which have now been found in the Mars
rock sample, Grotzinger said.
The $2.5 billion, nuclear-powered Curiosity rover landed
inside the giant Gale Crater impact basin, located near the
Martian equator, on Aug. 6 for a two-year mission.
Scientists were drawn to the area because of a three-mile
(5-km) mountain of sediment, called Mount Sharp, rising from the
crater floor. But shortly after the rover's landing, the team
decided to first explore the Yellowknife Bay area, located in
the opposite direction from Mount Sharp.
Observations from Mars orbiters showed three different types
of terrain coming together in Yellowknife Bay, plus a low
elevation, all hints that water could have once flowed and
pooled on the surface.
That hunch was verified with the first chemical analysis of
material drilled out from inside what appears to be a slab of
bedrock, named John Klein, after a mission manager who died in
2011. Scientists don't know the rock's age, nor how it formed.
They suspect, however, that the John Klein rock is at least 3
billion years old and that it spent enough time in non-acidic
and not-too-salty water for various telltale clays and minerals
to form.
"This rock, quite frankly, looks like a typical thing that
we would get on Earth," Grotzinger said. "The key thing here is
this is an environment that microbes could have lived in and
maybe even prospered in."
The habitable conditions in Yellowknife Bay appear to
roughly coincide within a couple of hundred million years of the
first evidence for life on Earth.
"On Earth, finding organics in very, very ancient rocks is a
difficult proposition," said Paul Mahaffy, principal
investigator for Curiosity's Sample Analysis at Mars, or SAM,
instrument.
Finding organics on Mars may be even more challenging.
Without much protection from an atmosphere, ultraviolet and
cosmic radiation can destroy organics. Mars also apparently is
covered with chemicals, known as perchlorates, that consume
organics.
"The search for organic carbon is an issue for this mission
and you want to do this as deliberately as possible. You don't
just want to wander around and try stuff out," Grotzinger said.
Knowing that Mars at least had the ingredients for life,
however, makes the search for organics more viable.
"This is not a simple problem, but I think the mission is up
to it and we're really excited to get started on that now,"
Grotzinger said.
(Editing by Tom Brown, Christopher Wilson and Eric Beech)