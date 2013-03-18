* Science operations expected to resume this week
* Rover already found chemistry needed for microbial life
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 18 - The Mars rover Curiosity
has had a second computer glitch, extending an unplanned work
break for the NASA robot that discovered the first life-friendly
chemistry beyond Earth, scientists said on Monday.
Engineers had hoped to resume Curiosity science operations
on Monday following a problem with the rover's main computer two
weeks ago.
But a second computer problem surfaced on Sunday night as
the rover was attempting to radio data files back to Earth, said
lead scientist John Grotzinger of the California Institute of
Technology.
"This is not something that is rare or even uncommon,"
Grotzinger said at a webcast news conference during the Lunar
and Planetary Science Conference in Houston.
The problem, however, is expected to keep Curiosity's next
batch of science results on hold for a few more days, Grotzinger
told Reuters.
Before the glitch, the rover had radioed back to Earth its
first analysis of rock samples drilled from the inside of slab
of bedrock in the rover's Gale Crater landing site.
The rover touched down on Aug. 6 to learn if the planet most
like Earth has or ever had the chemical ingredients to support
microbial life. The early results, announced last week, were a
definitive yes.
Scientists also announced additional evidence on Monday that
Curiosity is located in an area once flush with water, a key
ingredient for life.
Infrared images and an instrument that fires neutrons into
the ground to probe for hydrogen detected minerals that form in
water near the mudstone that Curiosity drilled and chemically
analyzed.
The rover's camera and its Russian-made neutron probe found
more evidence for water in the so-called Yellowknife Bay area,
where the rover is presently located, than at sites studied
earlier in the mission.
"I see the difference between Yellowknife and the area which
is just before Yellowknife ... showing the different
distribution of water. This is a significant variation," Maxim
Litvak of the Space Research Institute in Moscow told reporters.
The rover is seven months into a planned two-year, $2.5
billion mission at Gale Crater, a giant impact basin located
near the Martian equator. Scientists eventually want to explore
a 3-mile (5-km) mountain of what appears to be layered sediments
rising from the crater floor.
