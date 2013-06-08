* Rover Opportunity looking for signs there was water
* Analysis of rock shows clays formed in neutral pH water
* "Water you can drink"
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., June 7 A Martian rock
analyzed by NASA's rover Opportunity contains clays formed in
non-acidic water, an environment potentially suitable for the
chemistry of ancient life to brew.
The solar-powered Opportunity landed on Mars in January 2004
for what was expected to be a 90-day mission to look for signs
there was once water. It, and a twin rover, Spirit, which
succumbed to the harsh Martian environment three years ago, had
both found rocks altered by highly acidic water.
While acid-loving microbes exist on Earth, scientists
suspect the chemical building blocks for life need more neutral
conditions to evolve into life.
"The tough thing about an acid environment is that it's
very, very hard, we believe, to get pre-biotic chemistry, the
kind of chemistry that can lead to the origin of life," Cornell
University's Steve Squyres, lead scientist for the Opportunity
and Spirit missions, told reporters during a conference call on
Friday.
"What's exciting about this discovery is that it points to a
neutral pH at a time very, very early in Martian history," he
added.
"What we have here is a very different chemistry. This is
water you can drink," Squyres said. "This is the most powerful
evidence for neutral (non-acidic) chemistry water that has been
found by Opportunity," he added.
Opportunity took three years to reach the rim of a large
impact basin called Endeavour Crater, where it examined, among
other objects, a small rock called Esperance.
It took seven tries before Opportunity got itself positioned
properly to scratch the rock's surface and see what lies
beneath. Unlike NASA's follow-on Mars rover Curiosity, which
landed on the opposite side of Mars in August, Opportunity has
no drill or onboard chemistry lab to obtain and analyze samples.
Instead, it uses its instruments to determine basic
mineralogy. Esperance, scientists determined, contains
aluminum-rich clays, a telltale sign that neutral water flowed
through the rock.
Likewise, Curiosity's first analysis of powder drilled from
an ancient mudstone showed signs of neutral water, plus elements
needed to support microbial life. Results from the rover's
second sample analysis are pending.
Opportunity now is making its way south along the Endeavour
Crater rim toward an exposed stack of rock that may provide more
clues about Mars' transition from a warm and wet world to the
cold, dry, acidic desert that exists today.
Scientists are hopeful Opportunity will make it there by
Aug. 1, before the start of Martian winter in the southern
hemisphere.
"We've been on borrowed time for a while," said project
manager John Callas, with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in
Pasadena, California. "How long Opportunity lasts is anyone's
guess."
(Editing by David Adams and Peter Cooney)