CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., July 9 NASA's next mission
to Mars should look for past microbial life and collect samples
to eventually bring back to Earth, a science advisory group said
on Tuesday.
The U.S. space agency expects to spend about $1.5 billion,
plus launch costs, on a mission to follow the ongoing Mars rover
Curiosity, which is scouting an ancient impact crater for
habitats that could have supported microbial life.
The so-called Mars 2020 rover would take a more direct
approach to learning if life exists beyond Earth, though it
would search for past, not present-day, microbes.
"We don't have the clear indications that life is at such an
abundance on the planet that we can go there with a simple
experiment ... and detect that," said Brown University geologist
John "Jack" Mustard, who chaired the Mars 2020 science advisory
team.
NASA tried that approach in the 1970s with the Viking
landers and found itself at a scientific dead end, but more
recent discoveries about the planet's chemistry have cast those
results in a new light.
The United States, which has been the only country to
successfully land and operate on Mars, did not return to the
planet's surface for more than 20 years.
Since then, an increasingly more sophisticated series of
orbiters, landers and rovers have turned up evidence that the
planet most like Earth in the solar system was once warmer and
wetter than the cold, dry desert that exists today.
"To go and look for simple organisms, or not-so-simple
organisms, that are living within that toxic, harsh environment,
we just think is a foolish investment of the technology at this
time," Mustard told reporters on a conference call.
"What you really want to get at is, 'Was there ever life
elsewhere? Was there a second genesis that had the same
characteristics as what we had on Earth?' To go after those
questions, you want to approach it in a logical, systematic,
stepwise fashion so that you can be confident about your results
as you move forward," Mustard said.
To that end, the advisory team proposes NASA include a way
to collect and store about 31 tubes of crushed rock and soil to
be returned to Earth in the future. The panel did not address
cost and timing for that part of the endeavor.
The National Academy of Sciences last year ranked a Mars
sample return mission as its top priority in planetary science
for the next decade.
If the rover found "a dinosaur-type bone, we probably
wouldn't need to have to return that sample. We could recognize
that from our current capabilities," Mustard said.
"Our understanding is that (life on Mars) is likely to be
microbial and that's a darn hard measurement to make and a darn
hard measurement to convince the skeptical science community
that it is indeed the case," he said.
Unlike Europe's planned ExoMars lander, a life-detection
mission that is due to launch in 2018, NASA's rover would not
drill deeply into the planet's surface for samples to analyze.
Some scientists believe that any organic materials on or near
the planet's surface would have been obliterated by the planet's
harsh radioactive environment. The advisory panel, however,
points out in its report that landing in a relatively recent
crater could mitigate those concerns.
The United States had planned to partner with Europe on
ExoMars, but backed out of the project last year, citing budget
concerns. Since then, Russia has stepped in to fill the gap left
by NASA's withdrawal.
NASA had no immediate comment about how the cost of the Mars
2020 mission compares with what it had expected to spend on
ExoMars.
In addition to searching for past life, the new rover, which
would launch in 2020, also could include tests that would help
pave the way for eventual human missions to Mars, a long-term
goal of space exploration initiatives.
NASA officials said they will be studying the team's report
before issuing a solicitation for science instruments for the
new rover.
