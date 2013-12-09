By Irene Klotz
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 9 Scientists have found
evidence of an ancient freshwater lake on Mars well suited to
support microbial life, the researchers said Monday.
The lake, located inside Gale Crater where the rover landed
in August 2012, likely covered an area 31 miles (50 km) long and
3 miles (5 km) wide, though its size varied over time.
Analysis of sedimentary deposits gathered by NASA's Mars
rover Curiosity shows the lake existed for at least tens of
thousands of years, and possibly longer, geologist John
Grotzinger, with the California Institute of Technology in
Pasadena, told reporters at the American Geophysical Union
conference in San Francisco.
"We've come to appreciate that is a habitable system of
environments that includes the lake, the associated streams and,
at times when the lake was dry, the groundwater," he said.
Analysis of clays drilled out from two rock samples in the
area known as Yellowknife Bay show the freshwater lake existed
at a time when other parts of Mars were dried up or dotted with
shallow, acidic, salty pools ill-suited for life.
In contrast, the lake in Gale Crater could have supported a
simple class of rock-eating microbes, known as
chemolithoautotrophs, which on Earth are commonly found in caves
and hydrothermal vents on the ocean floor, Grotzinger said.
Scientists also reported that the clays, which form in the
presence of water, were younger than expected, a finding that
expands the window of time for when Mars may have been suited
for life.
Previous studies from Mars orbiters, landers and rovers have
provided increasing evidence for a warmer, wetter, more
Earth-like Mars in the planet's past. Ancient rocks bear
telltale chemical fingerprints of past interactions with water.
The planet's surface is riddled with geologic features
carved by water, such as channels, dried up riverbeds, lake
deltas and other sedimentary deposits.
New related studies on how much radiation blasts the planet
set new boundaries for how long any organic carbon, which so far
has not been found on Mars, could have been preserved inside
rocks within about 2 inches (5 cm) of the surface, the depth of
Curiosity's drill.
But finding rock samples with relatively short exposure
times should not be a problem. An age-dating technique, used for
the first time on Mars, reveals that winds are sand-blasting
away the rock faces at Gale Crater.
One of the mudstones at Yellowknife Bay, for example, has
been exposed to the destructive effects of cosmic rays for only
about 70 million years, well within the period of time to detect
organics, said Don Hassler with the Southwest Research Institute
in Boulder, Colorado.
The Yellowknife Bay samples also showed hints of possible
organics that may have been destroyed in the rover's laboratory
oven due to highly oxidizing chemicals known as perchlorates,
which so far seem to be ubiquitous in the Martian soil.
Scientists will continue to look for rocks that may have
higher concentrations of organics or better chemical conditions
for their preservation, Grotzinger said.
"A key hurdle that we need to overcome is understanding how
those organics may have been preserved over time, from the time
they entered the rock to the time that we actually detect them,"
said Curiosity scientist Jennifer Eigenbrode with NASA's Goddard
Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.
Curiosity currently is en route to a three-mile high (5 km)
mound of layered rock rising form the floor of Gale Crater, a
formation known as Mount Sharp.
Based on the new information gleaned from the Yellowknife
Bay samples, scientists are developing a new strategy to look
for organics there.
Even if life never started on Mars, organic material
presumably would have been deposited on the surface by crashing
comets and asteroids.
(Editing by Kevin Gray and Doina Chiacu)