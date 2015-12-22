(Adds quotes from NASA)
By Irene Klotz
Dec 22 A U.S. science satellite slated to launch
to Mars in March has been grounded due to a leak in a key
research instrument, NASA said on Tuesday, creating uncertainty
about the future of a widely anticipated effort to study the
interior of the planet.
The spacecraft, known as InSight, was designed to help
scientists learn more about the formation of rocky planets,
including Earth.
The cancellation raises questions about the future of the
research effort, as it will be another 26 months before Earth
and Mars are favorably aligned for a launch.
Over the next couple of months, NASA will assess options for
repairing the faulty instrument, a sensitive seismometer that
was provided by the French space agency, CNES.
Budgetary limits may factor into a pending decision on
whether NASA will proceed with the program.
After landing on Mars, InSight was designed to detect quakes
and other seismic activities, as well as measure how much heat
is being released from the planet's subsurface and monitor Mars'
wobble - or variations in its orbit - as it circles the sun.
The troubled seismometer, which detects minute vibrations,
features sensors encased in a nine-inch (23-cm) wide vacuum
sphere, which has been plagued by a series of leaks since
August.
Engineers believed they had fixed the problems, but another
leak surfaced on Monday during testing.
"We just don't have enough time to find the leak, fix it and
still make it to the launch pad in March," John Grunsfeld, NASA
associate administrator for science, said during a phone call
with reporters.
InSight arrived last week at Vandenberg Air Force Base in
California to begin preparations ahead of a launch targeted for
March 18.
The costs for the InSight mission, including launch and data
analysis, are capped at $675 million, up from an initial $425
million, NASA Planetary Sciences Division Director Jim Green
told reporters.
So far, the U.S. space agency has spent $525 million on the
program, including buying an Atlas 5 rocket from United Launch
Alliance, a partnership of Lockheed Martin and Boeing
.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz in Tel Aviv; Editing by Letitia Stein
and Alan Crosby)