By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., July 29 NASA's Mars rover
was on its final approach to the red planet on Sunday, heading
toward a mountain that may hold clues about whether life has
ever existed on Mars, officials said.
The rover, also known as Curiosity, has been careening
toward Mars since its launch in November. The nuclear-powered
rover the size of a compact car is expected to end its
352-million-mile (567-million-km) journey on Aug. 6 at 1:31 a.m.
EDT (0531 GMT).
The landing zone is a 12-mile-by-4-mile (20-km-by-7-km) area
inside an ancient impact basin known as Gale Crater, located
near the planet's equator. The crater, one of the lowest places
on Mars, has a 3-mile-high (5-km-high) mountain of what appears
to be layers of sediment.
Scientists suspect the crater may have once been the floor
of a lake.
If so, they believe that sediments likely filled the crater,
but were carried away over time, leaving only the central mound.
Readying to travel the last stretch to its landing site,
Curiosity fired its steering thrusters for six seconds early
Sunday, tweaking its flight path by 0.4 inches (1 centimetre)
per second.
"I will not be surprised if this was our last trajectory
correction maneuver," chief navigator Tomas Martin-Mur, with
NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, said
in a statement.
Curiosity is expected to hit the top of the Martian
atmosphere at 1:24 a.m. EDT (0524 GMT) on Aug. 6. If all goes as
planned, seven minutes later the rover will be standing on its
six wheels on the dry, dusty surface of Mars.
Landing is by no means guaranteed. To transport the one-ton
rover and position it near the mound, engineers devised a
complicated system that includes a 52-foot (16-metre) diameter
supersonic parachute, a rocket-powered aerial platform and a
so-called "sky crane" designed to lower the rover on a tether to
the ground.
NASA last week successfully repositioned its Mars-orbiting
Odyssey spacecraft so that it would be able to monitor
Curiosity's descent and landing and radio the information back
to ground controllers in as close to real time as possible.
Earth and Mars are so far apart that radio signals, which
travel at the speed of light, take 13.8 minutes for a one-way
journey.
