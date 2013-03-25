* Science operations were on hold during shutdown
* Rock powder sample has ingredients to support microbial
life
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 25 NASA's Mars rover
Curiosity resumed analysis of a sample of rock powder following
a computer glitch that suspended operations for a week,
scientists said on Monday.
Before the computer problem, results radioed back to Earth
revealed that the rock, located near Curiosity's Gale Crater
landing site, contains all the chemical ingredients necessary
for microbial life, the over-arching goal of the planned
two-year mission.
Scientists are eager for additional information about the
rock sample, which was drilled out from what appears to be a
slab of bedrock in an area known as Yellowknife Bay.
Curiosity automatically suspended its work on March 17 when
it detected a problem with a computer data file. The glitch
occurred as the rover was recovering from an earlier, unrelated
computer problem.
The unplanned work hiatus ended over the weekend, NASA's
deputy project manager Jim Erickson said.
"It's a slow recovery process, but we're back doing
science," Erickson said.
Analysis of the rock powder will continue for about another
week. Beginning April 4, radio communications between Earth and
Mars will be blocked by the sun for a month, suspending most of
the rover's science operations again.
When the planets re-align for communications after May 1,
scientists plan to drill a second hole into the rock to verify
the early results and look more closely for signs of organic
carbon.
The $2.5 billion rover landed on Mars on Aug. 6 to assess if
the planet most like Earth has or ever had the chemical
ingredients and environments for microbial life.
Scientists eventually plan to drive the rover to a 3-mile
(5-km) high mound of what appears to be layered sediment rising
from the floor of Gale Crater.
