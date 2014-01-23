Jan 23 NASA's decade-old Mars rover,
Opportunity, has found evidence that life-friendly fresh water
once pooled on the red planet's surface, reinforcing similar
discoveries made by newcomer Curiosity on the other side of the
planet, scientists said on Thursday.
Opportunity, along with its now-defunct twin, Spirit, landed
10 years ago for concurrent 90-day missions to look for clues of
the past existence of water.
Both rovers did so, confirming evidence collected by
orbiting spacecraft that Mars, the planet believed to be most
like Earth in the solar system, was not always the cold, dry
desert that appears today.
In August 2012, Curiosity, equipped with an onboard
chemistry lab, arrived for follow-up investigations to determine
if Mars had other ingredients essential for supporting life.
The answer, returned very early in the ongoing mission, was
a definite 'yes'.
On the other side of the planet, meanwhile, Opportunity has
been analyzing water-bearing rocks at the rim of an ancient
impact crater called Endeavour.
Rather than the chemical fingerprints of acidic, salty water
found at previous sites, Opportunity discovered telltale clays
called smectites that form in Ph-neutral water.
"It's like drinking water," planetary scientist Ray
Arvidson, with Washington University in St. Louis, said in an
interview.
"This would have been a niche for whatever life at the time
existed," he said.
The finding adds to an emerging picture of a planet that
spent its first billion years or so warmer than it is today,
with pools of fresh water on its surface, scientists say.
Gradually, water activity declined and what did exist became
acidic, scientific findings reveal, and then, beginning about 3
billion years ago, Mars dried up.
"Most of the activity on Mars in terms of habitability and
water activity was concentrated in the first billion or so
years," said Opportunity lead scientist Steve Squyres, with
Cornell University in New York.
Opportunity is expected eventually to head south toward a
ridge on the rim of Endeavour Crater that appears to contain a
much richer cache of clay-bearing rocks.
Curiosity, which is exploring an area known as Gale Crater,
is driving toward a three-mile (5 km) high mountain of layered
deposits.
By studying rocks at various levels, scientists expect to
not only get a better idea of how long the planet was able to
sustain life, but where conditions might be favorable to
perverse key evidence, such as organic carbon.
The research appears this week in the journal Science.
(Editing by Kevin Gray and Gunna Dickson)