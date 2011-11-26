* Journey to reach Red Planet to take nearly nine months
* $2.5 billion nuclear-powered rover is called "Curiosity"
* Two-year mission to probe for life ingredients
* Rocket-powered "sky-crane" will lower rover onto Mars
(Recasts, updates with lead scientist's quotes)
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Nov 26 An unmanned Atlas
5 rocket blasted off from Florida on Saturday, launching a $2.5
billion nuclear-powered NASA rover toward Mars to look for
clues on what could sustain life on the Red Planet.
The 20-story-tall booster built by United Launch Alliance
lifted off from its seaside launch pad at Cape Canaveral Air
Force Station at 10:02 a.m. EST (1502 GMT).
It soared through partly cloudy skies into space, carrying
NASA's Mars Science Laboratory on a 354-million mile (556
million km), nearly nine-month journey to the planet.
"I think this mission is an important next step in NASA's
overall goal to address the issue of life in the universe,"
lead scientist John Grotzinger, with the California Institute
of Technology, told reporters shortly after the launch.
The car-sized rover, nicknamed Curiosity, is expected to
touch down on Aug. 6, 2012, to begin two years of detailed
analysis of a 96-mile (154-km) wide impact basin near the
Martian equator called Gale Crater.
The goal is to determine if Mars has or ever had
environments to support life. It is the first astrobiology
mission to Mars since the 1970s-era Viking probes.
Scientists chose the landing site because it has a
three-mile-high (4.8-km high) mountain of what appears from
orbital imagery and mineral analysis to be layers of rock piled
up like the Grand Canyon, each layer testifying to a different
period in Mars' history.
The rover has 17 cameras and 10 science instruments,
including chemistry labs, to identify elements in soil and rock
samples to be dug up by the probe's drill-tipped robotic arm.
'LONG SHOT'
The base of the crater's mountain has clays, evidence of a
prolonged wet environment, and what appears to be minerals such
as sulfates that likely were deposited as water evaporated.
Water is considered to be a key element for life, but not
the only one.
Previous Mars probes, including the rovers Spirit and
Opportunity, searched for signs of past surface water.
"We are not a life-detection mission," Grotzinger said. "We
have no ability to detect life present on the surface of Mars.
It's an intermediate mission between the search for water and
future missions, which may undertake life detection."
With Curiosity, which is twice as long and three times
heavier than its predecessors, NASA shifts its focus to look
for other ingredients for life, including possibly organic
carbon, the building block for life on Earth.
"It's a long shot, but we're going to try," Grotzinger
said.
Launch is generally considered the riskiest part of a
mission, but Curiosity's landing on Mars will not be without
drama.
The 1,980-pound (898 kg) rover is too big for the airbag or
thruster-rocket landings used on previous Mars probes, so
engineers designed a rocket-powered "sky-crane" to gently lower
Curiosity to the crater floor via a 43-foot (13-meter) cable.
"We call it the 'six-minutes of terror,'" said Doug
McCuistion, director of NASA's Mars Exploration Program,
referring to the landing. "It is pretty scary, but my
confidence level is really high."
Curiosity is powered by heat from the radioactive decay of
plutonium. It is designed to last one Martian year, or 687
Earth days.
United Launch Alliance is a partnership of Boeing (BA.N)
and Lockheed Martin (LMT.N).
(Editing by Pascal Fletcher and Xavier Briand)