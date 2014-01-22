By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.
stumped as to how a rock mysteriously appeared in images taken
two weeks apart by NASA's Mars rover Opportunity.
The rover, which landed in an area known as Meridiani Planum
a decade ago, is exploring the rim of a crater for signs of past
water.
Another rover, Curiosity, touched down on the opposite side
of the planet in 2012 for a more ambitious mission to look for
past habitable environments.
For the moment, however, scientists are pondering a more
immediate question. On Jan. 8, while preparing to use its
robotic arm for science investigation, Opportunity sent back a
picture of its work area.
Oddly, it showed a bright white rock, about the size of a
doughnut, where only barren bedrock had appeared in a picture
taken two weeks earlier. Scientists suspect the rock was flipped
over by one of the rover's wheels.
It also may have been deposited after a meteorite landed
nearby.
Either way, the rock, dubbed "Pinnacle Island" is providing
an unexpected science bonus.
"Much of the rock is bright-toned, nearly white," NASA said
in a statement on Tuesday. "A portion is deep red in color.
Pinnacle Island may have been flipped upside-down when a wheel
dislodged it, providing an unusual circumstance for examining
the underside of a Martian rock."
(Editing by Kevin Gray and Eric Walsh)