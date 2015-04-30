By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 30
Messenger spacecraft is expected to end its four-year study of
the planet Mercury on Thursday by crashing into the planet's
surface, scientists said.
Out of fuel to maneuver, Messenger is being pushed down by
the sun's gravity closer and closer to the surface of Mercury.
Flight controllers at the John Hopkins University Applied
Physics Laboratory in Maryland predict that Messenger, traveling
at more than 8,700 mph (14,000 kph) will hit the ground near
Mercury's north pole at 3:26 p.m. EDT/1926 GMT.
The impact will add a new 52-foot-wide (16 meter) crater to
the planet's scarred face.
During its final weeks in orbit, Messenger has been relaying
more details about the innermost planet of the solar system,
which turns out to have patches of ice inside some of its
craters, despite its sizzling location more than twice as close
to the sun as Earth.
"We've been concentrating on getting as much of the data
down on the ground," lead researcher Sean Solomon, with Columbia
University in New York, wrote in an email. "We will have years
to think about the meaning of the measurements."
Messenger, or the Mercury Surface, Space ENvironment,
GEochemistry, and Ranging craft, has been making the first
close-up studies of Mercury since NASA's Mariner 10 spacecraft
made three flybys in the mid-1970s.
Europe plans to launch a follow-on mission to Mercury in
2017.
Messenger's key discoveries include the detection of
elements such as potassium and sulfur on the planet's surface,
volatiles that presumably should have evaporated due to the
planet's high temperature. Mercury's average surface temperature
is 332 degrees Fahrenheit (167 degrees Celsius), with daytime
highs of 801 degrees Fahrenheit (427 degrees Celsius.)
Messenger also confirmed the existence of ices and other
materials, possibly even carbon-based organics, on the floors of
craters where sunlight never shines. During its final days,
Messenger attempted to peer directly down into targeted craters,
Solomon said.
(Editing by Ted Botha)