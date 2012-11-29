* Materials located inside permanently shadowed craters
* Organics similar to those found inside comets
* Mercury not believed to be suitable for life
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Nov 29 Despite searing
daytime temperatures, Mercury, the planet closest to the sun,
has ice and frozen organic materials inside permanently shadowed
craters in its north pole, NASA scientists said on Thursday.
Earth-based telescopes have been compiling evidence for ice
on Mercury for 20 years, but the finding of organics was a
surprise, say researchers with NASA's MESSENGER spacecraft, the
first probe to orbit Mercury.
Both ice and organic materials, which are similar to tar or
coal, were believed to have been delivered millions of years ago
by comets and asteroids crashing into the planet.
"It's not something we expected to see, but then of course
you realize it kind of makes sense because we see this in other
places," such as icy bodies in the outer solar system and in the
nuclei of comets, planetary scientist David Paige, with the
University of California, Los Angeles, told Reuters.
Unlike NASA's Mars rover Curiosity, which will be sampling
rocks and soils to look for organic materials directly, the
MESSENGER probe bounces laser beams, counts particles, measures
gamma rays and collects other data remotely from orbit.
The discoveries of ice and organics, painstakingly pieced
together for more than a year, are based on computer models,
laboratory experiments and deduction, not direct analysis.
"The explanation that seems to fit all the data is that it's
organic material," said lead MESSENGER scientist Sean Solomon,
with Columbia University in New York.
Added Paige, "It's not just a crazy hypothesis. No one has
got anything else that seems to fit all the observations
better."
Scientists believe the organic material, which is about
twice as dark as most of Mercury's surface, was mixed in with
comet- or asteroid-delivered ice eons ago.
The ice vaporized, then re-solidified where it was colder,
leaving dark deposits on the surface. Radar imagery shows the
dark patches subside at the coldest parts of the crater, where
ice can exist on the surface.
The areas where the dark patches are seen are not cold
enough for surface ice without the overlying layer of what is
believed to be organics.
So remote was the idea of organics on Mercury that MESSENGER
got a relatively easy pass by NASA's planetary protection
protocols that were established to minimize the chance of
contaminating any indigenous life-potential material with
hitchhiking microbes from Earth.
Scientists don't believe Mercury is or was suitable for
ancient life, but the discovery of organics on an inner planet
of the solar system may shed light on how life got started on
Earth and how life may evolve on planets beyond the solar
system.
"Finding a place in the inner solar system where some of
these same ingredients that may have led to life on Earth are
preserved for us is really exciting," Paige said.
MESSENGER, which stands for Mercury Surface, Space
Environment, Geochemistry and Ranging, is due to complete its
two-year mission at Mercury in March.
Scientists are seeking NASA funding to continue operations
for at least part of a third year. The probe will remain in
Mercury's orbit until the planet's gravity eventually causes it
to crash onto the surface.
Whether the discovery of organics now prompts NASA to select
a crash zone rather than leave it up to chance remains to be
seen. Microbes that may have hitched a ride on MESSENGER likely
have been killed off by the harsh radiation environment at
Mercury.
The research is published in this week's edition of the
journal Science.
(Editing by Kevin Gray and Vicki Allen)