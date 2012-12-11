* Launch is third mission for X-37B test vehicle
* Military is testing reusability, long-duration flights
* Vehicle preparation may move to Florida
By Irene Klotz
Dec 11 An unmanned Atlas 5 rocket carrying a
small robotic space shuttle lifted off from Cape Canaveral Air
Force Station in Florida on Tuesday for the third flight in a
classified military test program.
The 196-foot (60-meter) rocket blasted off at 1:03 p.m. ET
(1603 GMT) carrying the military's original X-37B experimental
space plane, also known as an Orbital Test Vehicle, or OTV.
The unmanned, reusable space shuttle, one of two operated by
the U.S. Air Force, spent 224 days circling Earth during its
debut mission in 2010. A sister ship blasted off in 2011 and
landed itself after 469 days in space, completing the second
orbital test flight.
The military is not saying how long the third X-37B mission
will last, nor what the vehicle will be doing in orbit.
"The focus of the program remains on testing vehicle
capabilities and proving the utility and cost-effectiveness of a
reusable spacecraft," Air Force spokeswoman Tracy Bunko wrote
in an email to Reuters.
While launching from Florida, the military has been landing
the robotic space planes at Vandenberg Air Force Base in
California. The agency is considering landing and refurbishing
its X-37B spaceships at NASA and Air Force bases in Florida,
which has been courting new customers since the retirement of
NASA's space shuttles last year.
"We are investigating the possibility of using the former
shuttle infrastructure for X-37B OTV landing operations and are
looking into consolidating landing, refurbishment and launch
operations at Kennedy Space Center or Cape Canaveral Air Force
Station in an effort to save money," Bunko wrote.
"Those investigations are in an early state, and any
specifics will not be known for some time," she added.
The vehicles, which were built by Boeing, are about
one-fourth the size of a NASA shuttle and use solar panels to
generate power, rather than chemical fuel cells that limited the
space shuttles' time in orbit.
Neither NASA nor the Air Force has plans to upgrade the
X-37B to carry people.
The OTV-3 flight had been delayed several months pending the
results of an investigation into an upper-stage engine problem
during an Oct. 4 Delta 4 flight to put a Global Positioning
System satellite into orbit.
The Delta 4 upper-stage is similar to one used on Atlas
rockets. Both vehicles are built and flown by United Launch
Alliance, a partnership of Boeing and Lockheed Martin.