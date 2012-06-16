* Robotic space-plane in orbit for 15 months
* Followed sister ship's 224-day mission in 2010
* Next flight planned for later this year
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. June 15 The U.S. military's
unmanned X-37B robotic space shuttle returned from orbit at 5:48
a.m. in California (1248 GMT)from a secretive 15-month test
flight, Air Force officials said on Saturday.
The miniature space plane, also known as Orbital Test
Vehicle-2, or OTV-2, touched down at California's Vandenberg Air
Force Base, 130 miles (209 kilometres) northwest of Los Angeles.
It was only the second U.S. vehicle to make an autonomous runway
landing from space.
"With the retirement of the space shuttle fleet, the X-37B
OTV program brings a singular capability to space technology
development," said Lieutenant Colonel Tom McIntyre, X-37B
program manager. "The return capability allows the Air Force to
test new technologies without the same risk commitment faced by
other programs. We're proud of the entire team's successful
efforts to bring this mission to an outstanding conclusion."
The military's first X-37B debuted in 2010 and autonomously
landed at Vandenberg after 224 days in space. The former Soviet
Union's Buran space shuttle, which made a single spaceflight in
1988, was the first ship to make an autonomous landing from
orbit.
The military will not disclose what OTV-2 was doing during
its 15 months in orbit, but a third mission already is on the
calendar for launch this fall. OTV-2 blasted off aboard an
unmanned Atlas 5 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on
March 5, 2010.
Boeing Phantom Works built two of the robotic space
planes, which resemble diminutive space shuttle orbiters, as
test vehicles.
The military, which took over the program from NASA, says it
is using them to learn how to quickly and inexpensively
refurbish reusable spaceships for flight. The X-37Bs also serve
as orbital test beds for instruments that could be incorporated
into future satellites.
It is not known if it carried anything in its cargo bay,
which is about the size of a pickup truck bed.
The vehicles look like miniature versions of NASA's
now-retired space shuttle orbiters, with a similar shape and a
payload bay for cargo and experiments.
They are 29 feet (8.9 metres) long, compared to the
shuttle's 122-foot (37-metre) length, and have a wingspan of
15-feet (4.5 metres), compared to the shuttle's wingspan of 78
feet (23.7 meters).
Rather than hydrogen-oxygen fuel cells like the orbiters,
the X-37Bs are powered by gallium arsenide solar cells with
lithium-ion batteries. The vehicles were designed to stay in
orbit for up to 270 days. OTV-2 surpassed that milestone by 199
days.
The X-37B due to fly this fall is the vehicle that
inaugurated the program in 2010.