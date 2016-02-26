(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
By Andy Home
LONDON Feb 26 Space mining, extracting
resources from near-earth asteroids, is "not science fiction any
more".
With these words, spoken by Jean-Jacques Dordain, the former
director general of the European Space Agency, Luxembourg
announced its entry into the space-mining race.
Dordain was appearing alongside Etienne Schneider,
Luxembourg's economy minister, as he unveiled the country's bid
to be a pioneer in a whole new resources sector, one with quite
literally infinite potential.
That the small Duchy of Luxembourg should be challenging the
current dominant player in space exploration, the U.S., might
initially appear surprising.
But in truth it is only building on its historical role in
pioneering satellite technology. In 1985 it sponsored SES, which
is now the world's largest commercial satellite operator.
And while asteroid mining really does sound like science
fiction, much of the groundwork has already been laid.
Private operators such as Planetary Resources Inc. (PRI) and
Deep Space Industries are getting in on the action, chasing the
promise by U.S. astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson that, "the
first trillionaire, in the world, is going to be the person who
first mines asteroids". (Interview at the 2014
South-by-Southwest festival).
PRI is, ambitiously maybe, aiming to be commissioning mines
within five years. ("Courage or Capital; the final obstacles for
sustainable asteroid mining" - Accenture)
Indeed, a greater challenge to space mining than the
technology might be the absence of any legal framework.
In layman's terms, the question is, whose asteroid is it
anyway?
WHAT'S MINED IN SPACE STAYS IN SPACE
Quite evidently given bombed-out prices, the last thing most
mining companies want right now is more minerals, let alone
stuff that has been sourced from space.
They can rest assured that asteroids are not going to add to
an existing glut of industrial raw materials such as iron ore
any time soon.
NASA's Osiris-Rex mission to the Bennu asteroid, scheduled
for launch later this year, will cost $800 million and bring
back a maximum two kilogrammes of sample.
On that economics no-one is going to be flooding an already
flooded iron ore market any time soon.
Rather, the short-term prize of asteroid mining is to
extract resources that will then be used to manufacture in space
itself more space platforms, spacecraft and satellites.
Metals such as iron, cobalt and nickel are abundant in
asteroids and critical components for space vehicles. Platinum
group metals, also abundant, can be used for internal circuitry
and electronics.
But the real holy grail will be the frozen ice on many
asteroids, which can generate both hydrogen for fuel and oxygen
for...well that's pretty obvious, isn't it?
The biggest component of operating in space is that of
launching rockets from Earth, around $100,000 per kg of
material, according to NASA.
"Mining these materials from asteroids will therefore spawn
an entirely new industry in space mission services by replacing
Earth-sourced materials with those from space and dramatically
reducing commercial space-development costs," according to
Accenture.
If anything, asteroid mining might be a net positive for
Earth-bound miners and equipment suppliers.
Again to quote Accenture, "both traditional mining and
asteroid mining are intently focused on autonomous operational
capabilities in very harsh environments".
Think Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton's experience in autonomous
excavators and transport systems already deployed for iron ore
mining in Australia's Pilbara.
It's not surprising therefore that Bechtel, the U.S.
equipment giant, has invested in and partnered with PRI. Another
investor is 3D Systems, a specialist in 3D printing for
manufacturing.
The future goal may well be, as Luxembourg's Schneider told
a press conference, to bring rare minerals back to Earth to fill
"an ever-increasing scarcity", but more immediately what's going
to be mined in space is going to stay in space.
GET YOUR HANDS OFF MY ASTEROID!
But the catch is that, to quote Rachael O'Grady, senior
associate at law firm Mayer Brown International, "there's simply
no legal framework" for private operators to mine asteroids.
Ms O'Grady, who has cut her legal teeth in the satellite
sector, is one of a growing number of lawyers calling for an
international accord on space mining equivalent to the
International Seabed Authority, which has jurisdiction over
non-territorial waters.
Space law is dominated by the 1967 Outer Space Treaty,
written and ratified at the time of the Cold War and therefore
heavy on the prohibition of weapons of mass destruction in
space, on the Moon, or any other "celestial body".
The treaty explicitly forbids any government from claiming a
celestial resource such as the Moon or a planet on the basis
that they are "the common heritage of mankind".
So when Neil Armstrong planted the U.S. flag on the Moon
back in 1969, it was a purely symbolic gesture. The U.S. doesn't
"own" the Moon.
The Moon Agreement of 1979 was an attempt to extend the
provisions of the previous treaty to the exploitation of any
celestial body, including asteroids.
Any such body and its natural resources are also "the common
heritage of mankind" and can't be owned by any state or
non-state body.
The only problem was that while 104 countries signed up to
and ratified the 1967 treaty, only 16 did so to the Moon Treaty.
They include countries such as Austria, Kazakhstan and Uruguay,
but, critically, none that have space exploration capability.
The legal waters got a lot hotter last year with the U.S.
Space Act, which allows "U.S. citizens to engage in the
commercial exploration and exploitation of space resources" but
not "biological life".
If you find an alien, in other words, you're not allowed to
keep it, assuming that it's not a lot more evolved than humans
and doesn't want to keep you.
This is where Luxembourg comes in.
"Luxembourg is the first European country to announce its
intention to set out a formal legal framework which ensures that
private operators working in space can be confident about their
rights to the resources they extract," according to the formal
press statement issued on Feb. 3 this year.
The country said it is "eager to work with other countries"
on a multilateral agreement on asteroid rights, but the prospect
of several countries passing their own legislation raises the
spectre of space mining becoming a new wild west land grab.
A somewhat dystopian view not helped by Schneider's
comparison of space mining to fishing, whereby "fishermen own
the fish they catch, but they do not own the ocean".
So if you still think asteroid mining is science fiction,
consider the very earthy prospect of the first would-be
trillionaire immediately being sued by just about everyone else.
