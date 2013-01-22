* Deep Space Industries plans in-orbit manufacturing
* Preparatory missions to survey, sample asteroids
* Satellite refueling anticipated by 2020
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Jan 22 - A team of entrepreneurs and
engineers unveiled plans on Tuesday for a space mining company
that would tap nearby asteroids for raw materials to fuel
satellites and manufacture components in orbit.
Deep Space Industries, based in Santa Monica, California,
said its inaugural mission is targeted for 2015, when it would
send a small hitchhiker spacecraft called "Firefly" on a
six-month expedition to survey an as-yet-unidentified asteroid.
The 55-pound (25-kg) satellite, about the size of a laptop
computer, would be launched as a secondary payload aboard a
commercial rocket carrying a communications satellite or other
robotic probe.
About 1,000 small asteroids relatively close to Earth are
discovered every year. Most, if not all, are believed to contain
water and gases, such as methane, which can be turned into fuel,
as well as metals, such as nickel, which can be used in
three-dimensional printers to manufacture components, David
Gump, chief executive of Deep Space Industries, said.
Gump is a co-founder of three previous space and technology
start-ups, including Astrobotic Technology, which is focused on
exploration and development of lunar resources.
"There is really nothing in the business plan that Deep
Space Industries is pursuing that cannot be done with technology
research already accomplished in laboratories across the
planet," said John Mankins, a former NASA Jet Propulsion
Laboratory manager who is the start-up company's chief technical
officer.
"The technology may not have been used in space for the
exact purposes that we propose, but the fundamental technologies
are really at hand," Mankins said.
Company officials, who unveiled their plans at a press
conference at the Museum of Flight in Seattle that was also
webcast, did not comment on their financial backing except to
say they were looking for investors.
Deep Space Industries is the second company to unveil plans
to mine asteroids, rocky bodies of various sizes that orbit the
sun. So far about 9,500 asteroids have been found in orbits that
come near Earth. Small fragments of asteroids regularly pass
through the planet's atmosphere, lighting up the night sky as
they incinerate and occasionally surviving to become meteorites.
Last year, Planetary Resources, a Bellevue, Washington-based
company backed by high-profile investors including Google
executives Larry Page and Eric Schmidt and advisers like
filmmaker James Cameron, announced a program that would begin
with small, low-cost telescopes to scout for potentially
lucrative asteroids.
Firefly, as well as a follow-on line of planned asteroid
sample-return satellites called Dragonfly, would be based on
miniature research spacecraft known as CubeSats that are built
from commercially available, off-the-shelf electronic
components.
The cost of a Firefly mission would be about $20 million,
half of which the company expects will come from government and
research institute contracts and half from corporate
advertising, sponsorships and other marketing ventures, said
Gump.
The follow-on Dragonfly missions, scheduled to begin in
2016, would entail returning 50 to 100 pounds (23 to 45 kg) of
material from select, high-value asteroids, an endeavor that
would take two to three years.
In addition to selling samples, Deep Space Industries wants
to grind up some of the material, extract metals and other
valuable commodities and develop the technology to produce fuel
and components, such as solar cells, in space.
The company said it has a patent pending on a
three-dimensional printer called a "Microgravity Foundry" that
uses lasers to deposit nickel in precise patterns in zero
gravity.
On Earth, similar printers produce three-dimensional
components by depositing layers of nickel metal powder. The
process is somewhat like the buildup of ink on paper in a
traditional ink jet printer.
Gump said the patent was filed within the past 18 months and
is not yet listed in publicly accessible databases.
The ultimate goal is to build a fleet of robotic ships to
extract resources for fuel and to mine valuable minerals from
asteroids.
"We're at an early stage," said Gump. "It'll probably be
2019 or 2020 before we'll have commercial quantities of
propellant for sale."
(Editing by Jane Sutton and Leslie Adler)