* Earth, other rocky planets experienced similar attacks
* Fractures could have provided a path for water to take
By Irene Klotz
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 5 Asteroids and comets
colliding with the moon not only pitted its surface but also
severely fractured its crust, researchers with NASA said on
Wednesday, in a finding that could help crack a Martian puzzle.
On Mars, similar fracturing would have given water on the
surface a way to penetrate deep in the ground, where it may
remain today, they said.
"Mars might have had an ancient ocean and we're all
wondering where it went. Well, that ocean could well be
underground," planetary scientist Maria Zuber, with the
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, told reporters at the
American Geophysical Union conference in San Francisco.
The discovery that the moon's crust is deeply fractured came
from a pair of small probes that comprise NASA's Gravity
Recovery and Interior Laboratory, or GRAIL, mission. The
identical spacecraft have been following each other around the
moon for nearly a year.
Scientists have been monitoring the distance between the
two, which changes slightly as they fly over denser regions of
the moon.
The gravitational pull of the additional lunar mass causes
first the leading probe and then the other one to speed up,
altering the gap between them.
The data, assembled into the first detailed gravity maps of
the moon, reveal that asteroids and comets cratered the surface
and fractured the crust, possibly all the way down to the
mantle.
"If you look at the surface of the moon and how heavily
cratered it is, all terrestrial planets look that way, including
the Earth," said Zuber, the lead GRAIL scientist.
Evidence of the phenomenon on Earth was wiped out by
tectonic plate movements, erosion and other natural events.
"If we want to study those early periods, we need to go
someplace else to do it and the moon is the closest and the most
accessible example," Zuber said.
For Mars, the finding that a planet's crust can be so deeply
fractured has implications in the search for extraterrestrial
life.
The fractures provide a pathway for water to move from
inside the planet to the surface, and vice versa. Scientists
believe Mars was once much warmer and wetter than the cold, dry
desert it is today.
"If there ever were microbes on the surface that had to head
away to a better environment, they could have gone very deep
within the crust of Mars," Zuber said.
The research is published in this week's journal Science.
