* Biggest impact since monitoring began eight years ago
* Impact much smaller than February explosion over Russia
* May be related to meteor shower on Earth
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., May 17 An automated
telescope monitoring the moon has captured images of an 88-pound
(40 kg) rock slamming into the lunar surface, creating a bright
flash of light, NASA scientists said on Friday.
The explosion on March 17 was the biggest seen since NASA
began watching the moon for meteoroid impacts about eight years
ago. So far, more than 300 strikes have been recorded.
"It exploded in a flash nearly 10 times as bright as
anything we've ever seen before," Bill Cooke, with NASA's
Meteoroid Environment Office at the Marshall Space Flight Center
in Huntsville, Alabama, said in a statement.
A NASA satellite orbiting the moon is now on a hunt for the
newly formed crater, which scientists estimate could be as wide
as 66 feet (20 meters).
The flash was so bright that anyone looking at the moon at
the moment of impact could have seen it without a telescope,
NASA said.
After reviewing digital recordings made by one of the
program's telescopes, scientists determined the space rock was
about 1 foot (0.3 meters) in diameter, and traveling about
56,000 mph (90,123 kph) when it slammed into the moon and
exploded with the force of five tons of TNT.
That same night, cameras detected an unusually high number
of meteors blasting through Earth's atmosphere as well. Most
meteors burn up well before reaching the ground.
But not always. In February, an asteroid estimated to be
about 66 feet (20 meters) in diameter exploded over Chelyabinsk,
Russia, damaging buildings and shattering glass, leaving more
than 1,500 injured. It was the largest object to strike Earth
since 1908.
"The Russian fireball was many orders of magnitude larger
and possessed 100,000 times more energy," than the lunar impact,
Cooke wrote in an email to Reuters.
He believes the lunar impact and the March 17 meteor shower
on Earth are related, the result of both bodies traveling
together through a region of space sprinkled with small rocks
and dust.
"We'll be keeping an eye out for signs of a repeat
performance next year when the Earth-moon system passes through
the same region of space," Cooke said.
(Editing by Kevin Gray and Doina Chiacu)