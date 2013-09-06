* LADEE probe set for launch at 11:27 p.m. EDT on Friday
* Launch will be broadcast live at New York's Times Square
* Spacecraft will fly on decommissioned missile parts
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Sept 6 Weather conditions
were "looking real good" for NASA's Friday night launch of a
small robotic spacecraft on a mission to investigate the
mysterious moon dust that Apollo astronauts encountered decades
ago, a spokesman said.
The Lunar Atmosphere and Dust Environment Explorer
spacecraft, known as LADEE, is scheduled for launch at 11:27
p.m. EDT on Friday (0327 GMT Saturday) from NASA's Wallops
Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia.
Skies were clear and there was a 95 percent chance the
weather would be acceptable for launch, NASA spokesman Keith
Koehler said from Wallops Island.
"It's looking real good," Koehler said. "We're really
excited and really ready to go."
Space fans in New York City can watch live coverage from the
Toshiba Vision Screen in Times Square, just below the site where
the famous New Year's Eve ball is dropped. The launch will also
be shown on www.nasa.gov
More than 40 years after the last Apollo astronauts left the
moon, LADEE will investigate one of their most bizarre
discoveries.
Crews reported seeing an odd glow on the lunar horizon just
before sunrise. The phenomenon, which Apollo 17 Commander Eugene
Cernan sketched in a notebook, was unexpected because the
airless moon lacked atmosphere for reflecting sunlight.
Scientists suspected that dust from the lunar surface was
being electrically charged and somehow lofted off the ground.
LADEE will orbit the moon and gather data to test the theory.
Apollo astronauts have described the dust as "like talcum
powder," but strangely abrasive. It smelled "like spent
gunpowder" and clung to their boots, gloves and equipment, they
said.
In addition to studying the lunar dust, LADEE will probe the
tenuous envelope of gases that surrounds the moon, a veneer so
thin it stretches the meaning of the word "atmosphere."
Scientists refer to such environments as exospheres and hope
that understanding the moon's gaseous shell will shed light on
similar pockets around Mercury, asteroids and other airless
bodies.
The spacecraft was designed and built at NASA's Ames
Research Center in Moffett Field, California.
The $280 million mission also includes an experimental laser
optical communications system that NASA hopes to incorporate
into future planetary probes, including a Mars rover scheduled
for launch in 2020.
The spacecraft is scheduled to drop into a low lunar orbit
to begin its science mission about 60 days after launch.
Just getting to the moon will take LADEE 30 days - 10 times
longer than the Apollo missions due to its relatively
low-powered Minotaur 5 launcher.
The rocket is comprised of three refurbished
intercontinental ballistic missile motors and two commercially
provided boosters. The Minotaur 5 configuration will be flying
for the first time with LADEE.
The use of decommissioned missile components drove the
decision to fly from NASA's Wallops Island facility, one of only
a few launch sites permitted to fly refurbished ICBMs under
U.S.-Russian arms control agreements.
(Reporting by Irene Klotz and Jane Sutton; editing by Jackie
Frank)