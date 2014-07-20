(Adds byline)
By Irene Klotz
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. July 20 Forty-five years
after the first Apollo lunar landing, the United States remains
divided about the moon's role in future human space exploration.
Ten more U.S. astronauts followed Neil Armstrong and Buzz
Aldrin's July 20, 1969, visit to the moon before the Apollo
program was canceled in 1972. No one has been back since.
The most recent effort to return astronauts to the moon
ended in 2010 when the Obama White House axed an underfunded
program of the previous administration called Constellation.
Instead, NASA was directed to begin planning for a human
expedition to an asteroid.
That initiative, slated for 2025, also includes a robotic
precursor mission to redirect a small asteroid or piece of a
larger asteroid into a high lunar orbit.
Astronauts would then rendezvous with the relocated asteroid
and pick up samples for return to Earth. The missions are
intended as steppingstones for eventual human expeditions to
Mars.
This path, however, is fraught with technological
cul-de-sacs that do not directly contribute to radiation
protection, landing systems, habitats and other projects needed
to build the road to Mars, a National Research Council panel
concluded in June.
After a three-year study of different options for human
space exploration, the panel said a more viable and sustainable
path would be to return to the moon.
"The moon, and in particular its surface, (has) significant
advantages over other targets as an intermediate step on the
road to the horizon goal of Mars," the council's Committee on
Human Spaceflight wrote in a report.
"Although some have dismissed the moon as no longer
interesting because humans have visited it before, this is
similar to considering the New World to have been adequately
explored after the first four voyages of Columbus."
NASA considers the moon "the purview of other nations' space
programs," and "not of interest to the U.S. human space
exploration program," the report said.
"This argument is made despite the barely touched scientific
record of the earliest solar system that lies hidden in the
lunar crust, despite its importance as a place to develop the
capabilities required to go to Mars, and despite the fact that
the technical capabilities and operational expertise of Apollo
belong to our grandparent's generation," the report added.
Under current plans, it will be another 11 years before U.S.
astronauts travel beyond the International Space Station, a
permanently staffed research laboratory that flies about 260
miles (420 km) above Earth. A mission to Mars is at least a
decade or more beyond that - if it happens at all.
"It is clear to me that we will not be able to build a
long-term research base on Mars if we don't first do it on the
moon," planetary scientist Chris McKay wrote in a paper entitled
"The Case for a NASA Research Base on the Moon" that was
published last year in the journal New Space.
"New technologies and approaches and increased
international interest in the moon make the time right to
consider pushing for a base that is 10 times less expensive than
previous base designs," McKay added in an email.
Development of the Orion space capsule, Space Launch System
heavy-lift rocket and launch pad renovations at the Kennedy
Space Center in Florida currently cost NASA more than $3 billion
a year.
Ultimately, the hurdles on the path to Mars are political,
not technical, in nature, the National Research Council report
concludes.
"Probably the most significant single factor in allowing
progress beyond low Earth orbit is the development of a strong
national (and international) consensus about the pathway to be
undertaken and sustained discipline in not tampering with that
plan over many administrations and Congresses," the panel said.
